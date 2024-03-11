Absorb Named Leader in Learning Systems for Growth in Product and Enterprise

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Absorb Software, an AI-powered, unified learning management software (LMS) and learning experience platform (LXP) provider, announced today its positioning as a ‘Core Leader’ in the 2024 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems and a ‘Powerhouse Learning System’ in Talented Learning’s 2024 RightFit Grid.

The Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems is released yearly and provides a comprehensive guide for L&D professionals to understand and compare learning vendors based on their total cost of ownership, performance, potential, market presence, and future trajectories.

As a ‘Core Leader’ in the Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems, Absorb Software has a consistent track record of innovation, customer delivery, and advocacy. Absorb LMS provides an industry-leading feature set, comprehensive integrations, and generative AI tools that enhance both the administrator and learner experience. With more advanced AI-driven Skills and advanced personalization on its roadmap, Absorb Software will continue to be a leader in the enterprise space.

“Absorb’s recognition as a Core Leader reflects their increased market and customer performance in Europe and on a wider basis,” said David Wilson, CEO at Fosway Group. “Their comprehensive platform together with a proven lower total cost of ownership helps customers achieve significant ROI across a wide range of use cases including employee development, HR compliance, and customer and partner training.”

Talented Learning’s RightFit Grid is a visual representation of 50 diverse, high-quality, award- winning learning systems. This 2-by-2 interactive matrix maps similar learning solutions by common characteristics — including ideal client scenarios — so readers can see at-a-glance which solutions most closely align with a buyer’s goals, use case, budget, and service needs.

Powerhouse learning systems are all-purpose LMSs, best for medium-to-large global organizations with complex requirements and training workflow that supports any combination of employees, customers, or partners. Its position in the Powerhouse quadrant of the 2024 RightFit Grid indicates that Absorb LMS is a high-performing enterprise LMS that offers an ideal combination of feature diversity and strength, global scalability, flexible use case support, administration and learner support, and full-service implementation.

“With hundreds of great business-oriented solutions available today, it’s more important to focus on which LMS is best for you. Every organization has its own unique set of business, functional, technical, and service requirements. Together, these factors should lead you to the best solution for your needs,” says John Leh at Talented Learning.

Absorb’s product growth in 2023 included over 100 product updates across the learner experience, admin experience, integrations, reporting, and course content options. These updates continued to support the learning needs of organizations from the mid to the enterprise market.

“Over 2,400 customers use Absorb LMS to address diverse enterprise learning needs. Our product is purpose-built to enable different learning use cases, fueling business growth and delivering unparalleled return on investment,” says Kimberly Williams, CEO of Absorb Software. “In the end, it’s about enabling our customers, and with the highest CSAT score in the LMS industry, we can confidently say we are successful at that. In 2024, Absorb will continue to innovate and lead the market in areas that matter the most to L&D practitioners and learners alike with initiatives like Absorb Skills to deliver unparalleled value to our customers, while offering exceptional customer support and overall service quality.”

About Absorb

Absorb Software is an AI-powered learning management system (LMS) provider. Absorb LMS is purpose-built for an engaging, personalized learner experience and efficient administration that enables millions of employees, customers, partners, and members to discover, absorb, and apply the knowledge they need. From meeting compliance to motivating learners, up-skilling/re-skilling, and creating/curating to monetizing course content, the platform unlocks potential. For more information, please book a demo or visit www.absorblms.com.

