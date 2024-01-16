Absorb Celebrates Record Year and Announces Product Roadmap for 2024

It’s been a phenomenal year.” — said Saravana Sivanandham, CMO at Absorb

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Absorb Software, a unified learning management software (LMS) and learning experience platform (LXP) provider, celebrates closing 2023 rated #1 for Corporate Learning, Training Management Systems, LXP, Customer Education, and Ethics and Compliance Learning for Enterprises in each of G2’s quarterly reports.

With a more than 45% YoY growth in new customer revenue, Absorb is outperforming other providers in the SaaS and HR technology sectors and is the fastest-growing learning platform vendor on the market. “It’s been a phenomenal year,” said Saravana Sivanandham, Absorb’s CMO. “Through a series of product innovations, the relentless pursuit of providing an engaging experience to learners and the best possible experience to our customers, Absorb has continued to strengthen its unique position of enabling learning as a strategic priority for enterprises.”

Next-Level Learning: Absorb LMS' 2024 Roadmap

Throughout 2023 Absorb focused on improving the experience of learners and admins, streamlining integrations into existing enterprise systems, and amplifying their content offering. The LMS platform saw over 100 product updates across multiple areas including integrations, learner experience, administrator experience, reporting and analytics, content offering, and their mobile application.

More details on the product updates can be found here.

Starting 2024 off strong, there will be continued investment in the industry-leading platform to enhance enterprise needs as well as the learner experience. Key focus areas will be generative AI course creation and personalized skills-based learning, with the introduction of Create AI and Absorb Skills to the market.

The company launched Create AI today. The innovative add-on will enable the quick creation of courses using generative AI, from scratch, or existing documents. Create AI will reduce the time and effort to produce high-quality, impactful learning and development courses for employees, customers, and partners.

Later in the year, Absorb Skills will be introduced to the market. This product is designed to make career pathing and upskilling learner-driven, by offering personalized content recommendations it enables employees to champion their own development. Skills will also provide an organization’s leadership with insights into employees’ strengths, weaknesses, and interests. Allowing them to better measure the return on investment from learning and development initiatives, leading to well-informed business decisions and higher employee retention.

Proudly Delivering Value to Over 2,300 Global Customers – “It's Been the Perfect Solution for All of Our L&D Needs”

Throughout 2023, Absorb LMS was awarded several other accolades across a wide range of categories, many being awarded based on Absorb customer ratings.

TrustRadius named Absorb in their Top Rated Awards, Best of Awards and TechCares Awards. With awards across categories including: Corporate Learning Management, Sales Training, Customer Training, Best Value for Price, Best Feature Set, and Best Relationship.

“Our company has unique training needs and Absorb lets us create our own e-learning from scratch or upload relevant training from an external library… It's been the perfect solution for all of our learning and development needs.” Lenin Campos, Senior Analyst, HR Strategy & Planning, Ocean Network Express

G2 included Absorb in their overall Best Software Products, Best Software for Enterprise Business, and Best HR Software Products categories.

“I love the extremely detailed and very thorough settings and options available within the LMS. When structuring content to a complex and diverse learner base, these options make targeting and organizing content to each department or group extremely helpful...Which is exactly what our company was looking for.” Steve Fabretti, Director of Training, Middleby Commercial

Capterra recognized Absorb in their Learning Management Software, Training Software, and Course Authoring Software shortlists.

In addition to these software marketplace and customer review platform awards, Absorb received:

• 15 eLearning Industry Top List Awards, including ‘Best Learning Management System’

• A Training Magazine Network’s Choice Award (Learning Portals/LMS category) for providing the most effective tools and solutions

• An Expert Insights’ Top Solution Award

• Ranked #1 in Gartner peer insights

The LMS platform was also named:

• A "Powerhouse" All-Purpose Learning System by Talented Learning

• A Top Learning Management System (LMS) Company by Training Industry

• PC Mag Editors' Choice designation for Best LMS

• "Best for enterprise businesses" on the Forbes Advisor Best Learning Management Systems list

Absorb customers were also celebrated for their achievements at the Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards, with five receiving three Gold and three Silver awards for achieving business outcomes beyond usual L&D goals, via the Absorb LMS Platform.

A Hub for Learning and Development Thought Leadership: The Return on Intelligence (ROI) Podcast

The first series of the ROI podcast explored the challenges and triumphs of delivering people-centered learning at scale, and included guests from Sony Electronics, Juice Plus and The Aaron’s Company. Industry leaders shared their experiences and discussed how they’ve leveraged learning to unlock potential and drive results across a range of enterprises in different industries. Key episodes discussed AI, the benefits of becoming a skills-based organization, the need for strategic sales enablement, how to scale learning globally, and the importance of empathy.

“We’re excited about what 2024 will bring,” says Kimberly Williams, CEO at Absorb. “We’ll continue to empower learners to enrich their lives, workplaces, and communities by enabling them to find, absorb, and apply the knowledge they need, when they need it.”

About Absorb

Absorb Software is an AI-powered learning management system (LMS) provider. Absorb LMS is purpose-built for an engaging, personalized learner experience and efficient administration that enables millions of employees, customers, partners, and members to discover, absorb, and apply the knowledge they need. From meeting compliance to motivating learners, up-skilling/re-skilling, and creating/curating to monetizing course content, the platform unlocks potential. For more information, please visit www.absorblms.com.