P/0442/2020 : EMA decision of 1 December 2020 on the agreement of a paediatric investigation plan and on the granting of a deferral and on the granting of a waiver for alpha1-proteinase inhibitor (human) (EMEA-001312-PIP03-19)

Adopted First published: 17/09/2021 Last updated: 17/09/2021 Reference Number: EMA/599302/2020