2024 NDE Data Conference – LIVE And IN PERSON!

The NDE Data Conference is BACK IN PERSON and the FULL AGENDA is now AVAILABLE! It will be held at the Younes Conference Center South in Kearney, NE on April 16 & 17, and the days are packed with information and updates from NDE and some of our partners.

Speakers include:

M.R. Hasan, Assistant Professor at University of Nebraska Lincoln – Big Data and Artificial Intelligence

Matt Hastings, Executive Director of NSWERS

Pre-conference sessions in the morning of Tuesday, April 16, will provide a deep dive on data-related topics. Tuesday afternoon will start with a general session with updates from the data team at NDE on what to expect in the next year for data collections as well as other upcoming changes. After that there is an opportunity to work directly with your SIS vendors and to participate in the Data Visualization Network Community of Practice. Wednesday, April 17 you will find numerous sessions from a broad variety of topics, including AQuESTT, School Finance, and Assessment. The full agenda is available, so sign up now, and we look forward to seeing you FACE-TO-FACE again in April!

See the schedule and register now at: https://nedataconference.com/