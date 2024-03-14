Bordona’s design showoom debuts two new live demo SubZero Wolf kitchens in Oakdale, California.
Bordona's SubZero Wolf Cove live demo kitchen features two unique designs on display that showcase contemporary traditional kitchen lines.
Known throughout California’s Central Valley as the ultimate resource for kitchen appliances since 1931, Bordona’s is a family owned business that spans three generations.
Bordona's showroom designer Wendy Glaister, situated each of the two new live demo kitchens by the floor-to-ceiling windows for beautiful natural light facing the main street that runs through the town of Oakdale.
Bordona’s new showroom also offers an exclusive introduction to the Zip Water appliance - which offers the HydroTap that dispenses filtered cold, sparkling and boiling water, all in one convenient faucet.
Bordona’s new showroom is over 1,000 square feet of modern luxury and designed in collaboration with award-winning interior designer Wendy Glaister.
Ron Bordona, Bordona’s showroom co-owner and the general contractor for the new showroom shared, “We are so excited to debut our new live demo kitchen showroom created in partnership with SubZero Wolf. When we first began the design phase one of our biggest goals was to help better service Central Valley California with cutting-edge, innovative, and luxury kitchen designs.”
Ron added that Bordona’s Design Showroom in Oakdale, CA contributes to his team's ability to service their customers by actively demonstrating a wider variety of luxury appliances than ever before. The remodeled space features an exquisite SubZero Wolf Cove live demo kitchen, which is dedicated to Ron’s 86-year-old mother Phyllis Bordona. She was known as the microwave lady and for hosting microwave cooking demonstrations at our store starting in 1971 and extending for decades. Phyllis’ claim to fame was preparing a Thanksgiving meal in a Microwave including moist turkey prepared in less than 2 hours.
Bordona’s SubZero Wolf Cove live demo kitchen features two unique designs on display that showcase contemporary traditional kitchen lines offered by the brand. Wendy Glaister, founder of Wendy Glaister Interiors, worked with the Bordona’s team to create the two kitchen styles so that the showroom may offer special events, partnering with high-profile chefs’ to demonstrate the new alluring kitchen designs and features.
Ron added, “Working with designer Wendy Glaister, and through our partnership with SubZero Wolf we are able to bring a live demo kitchen to our community. Wendy made the design process seamless and together we were able to create a stunning and modern showroom that allows for our customers to experience the live demos and amazing chefs while we honor the legacy our family-owned business has created.”
On March 16th from 11 am - 1 pm, Bordona’s will offer an amazing live demonstration with Chef Chris Wong alongside delicious appetizers paired with wines from Mathew Bruno Napa Valley Wines. This event will include a chance to win two complimentary tickets to Riggs Distributing exclusive “Supper Club” event which includes a 4-course gourmet dinner with a live cooking demo. (To book a private cooking demo with up to 20 guests call 209-847-0351 to schedule your appointment.)
Some of the stand-out offerings include SubZero refrigeration including specialty Wine, Beverage, Panel-Ready, Tower, and Built-In refrigeration. The Wolf appliances in Bordona's include induction and gas cooking, a steam oven, a built-in Wolf Espresso Machine with a warming drawer for coffee cups, and a Wolf vacuum sealer that assists in sous vide cooking for meats, poultry, and fish dishes.
Wendy Glaister, Brand Ambassador for Zip Water commented, “I couldn’t be more thrilled with the way Bordona’s new showroom turned out and to have Zip Water on display in our community. I am extremely proud of how everyone on the team worked to accomplish this beautiful project. It is beyond even what I imagined. I can’t wait to bring my design clients and shop from the endless options Bordona’s has on display.” Noteworthy community partners and installers that worked with the Bordona’s team on the new showroom include Woodworks by David: cabinets, Main Electric: wiring and lighting installation, Carrie Arnold: lighting design, Jason Parris: tile installation, Purestone: countertop fabrication, Cosentino Dekton: countertop material, Pacific Shores Stone: quartzite material, and Artistic Tile, tile backsplash.
Wendy added the new showroom was designed to be situated by floor-to-ceiling windows for beautiful natural light facing the main street that runs through the town of Oakdale. This new modern look is aimed at attracting walk-in traffic and homeowners that crave a home chef-level designer kitchen. The open floor plan and spacious kitchen vignettes also provide space for designers and their clients to hold meetings and review finishes while they design the perfect kitchen to suit their particular needs.
Bordona’s incredible 93-year history facilitates the best customer service with the highest quality products. Bordana’s network of appliance and kitchen brands delivers the newest innovations and trends in the marketplace, connecting design clients and consumers so that they can find products that elevate any room or decor style. Through Bordona’s commitment, deep connections, and decades of expertise working within their community, their new showroom will be able to offer wider distribution, delivery, and installation, to bring kitchen designs to the next level.
“Whether you’re replacing one appliance, redecorating your entire kitchen, or building a home from the ground up, we take great pride in helping our customers to realize their design vision with the highest quality products and a wide range of prices,’ shared Ron Bordona, owner of Bordona’s Design Showroom, ‘Working alongside our team of experienced design specialists, we make sure your entire journey is seamless. From your initial experience, an exploration of features, color selection, custom ordering, and final delivery. We are here to support all our buyers every step of the way.”
Bordona’s offers an endless array of kitchen brands, as well as television - entertainment options, mattresses, furniture, and more - all open to designers and consumers for their enjoyment. With styles that inspire customers to turn their houses into homes, their showroom offers the widest variety of options with sizes to suit every design, project, and budget. Bordona’s is open daily Monday - Sunday from 9:00 - 6:00 pm at 102 West F Street, Oakdale, CA 95361.
About Bordona’s
In 1908 Julian Bordona left Spain and followed the lumber industry to America, wanting to establish a new life for the Bordona family, and settled in California. Their retail story began in March of 1931 with the opening of their first family-owned grocery store, called Westside Grocery, in Riverbank, CA which offered poultry, meat, and vegetables, alongside other goods. The family thrived through the depression and eventually, the son, Bob Bordona, bought the business from his father Miguel Bordona, and expanded their products to offer refrigerators, washing machines, and stoves, and as the business continued to grow through the years they added televisions, mattresses, and a wide range of furniture. Part of the generational success Bordona’s has seen in their 93-year history stems from Miguel Bordona being a hands-on self-taught genius who was able to fix appliances, install plumbing, work as a carpenter, an electrician, and a butcher.
In 1959 when Bob Bordona graduated from Oakdale College and married his wife Phylis, they heard that Hershey's Chocolate was opening a factory nearby, which led to their opening their second store in Oakdale, CA. In 1971 they needed to expand and they changed locations to an even bigger retail location with a storefront on the main street in Oakdale.
Since 1931 and through three generations in the retail business, Bordona’s has been supporting families throughout California’s Central Valley, with a proven ability to provide quality products and offers an endless array of kitchen brands, as well as television - entertainment options, mattresses, furniture, and more that is open to designers and consumers enjoyment. With styles that inspire customers to turn their houses into homes, their showroom offers the widest variety of options to suit every design, project, and budget. Bordona’s is open daily Monday - Sunday from 9:00 - 6:00 pm at 102 West F Street, Oakdale, CA 95361. Visit their website (https://www.bordonas.com/) to see their full assortment and product categories or reach out by phone 209-719-2892 and email maria@bordonas.com to learn more.
Wendy Glaister, Wendy Glaister Interiors
Wendy Glaister is the founder of her namesake interior design studio and specializes in Full Service Luxury Interior Design, Kitchen & Bath Design performing large-scale remodels and new construction projects. Her clients remark that her gift is in listening and articulating their vision for their dream environments with care and stewardship. This approach has earned her countless awards including Best of Houzz, California’s Top Full-Service Design Firm, and the ASID award for best commercial, residential, and showroom spaces three years running.
A member of IDS, ASID, and NKBA, Wendy regularly donates her time to supporting the design community and has served as the chapter President of the Central California Nevada region of ASID. Each year she produces exclusive design tours where she hosts fellow designers for SF Decorator’s Showhouse, The San Francisco Design Center, and The SF Fall Show. Most recently she hosted the IDS Designer Experience at KBIS in 2022 (Orlando) & 2023 (Las Vegas), which earned her a 2023 Person of Year - Praiseworthy Pick title as “The Connector,” by Kitchen & Bath Business Magazine.
Wendy also works as a contributing editor on design for KBB Magazine, Furniture, Lighting & Decor, Home Accents Today, Stanislaus Magazine, and Las Vegas Market. She regularly highlights trends, brands that are friendly and responsive to designers, and best practices for business particularly in the areas of collaboration, branding, and luxury design. To experience her work visit her Design Portfolio or follow her on Instagram @wendyglaisterinteriors.
