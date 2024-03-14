Bordona’s design showoom debuts two new live demo SubZero Wolf kitchens in Oakdale, California.

Bordona’s SubZero Wolf Cove live demo kitchen features two unique designs on display that showcase contemporary traditional kitchen lines.

Known throughout California’s Central Valley as the ultimate resource for kitchen appliances since 1931, Bordona’s is a family owned business that spans three generations.

Bordona's showroom designer Wendy Glaister, situated each of the two new live demo kitchens by the floor-to-ceiling windows for beautiful natural light facing the main street that runs through the town of Oakdale.

Bordona’s new showroom also offers an exclusive introduction to the Zip Water appliance - which offers the HydroTap that dispenses filtered cold, sparkling and boiling water, all in one convenient faucet.