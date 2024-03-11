Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House Expand Dynamic Digital Recognition Program (DDRP) to New Sectors
Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House Expand Dynamic Digital Recognition Program (DDRP) to New Sectors
Recognition is everything, no matter the industry.”DALLAS, TX, US, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expanding the scope of their innovative solutions beyond healthcare settings, Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House are proud to announce that their Dynamic Digital Recognition Program (DDRP) is now available for non-healthcare environments. This adaptation of DDRP offers a versatile platform for corporate entities, educational institutions, and religious organizations to recognize and honor their board members, donors, and leadership in a dynamic and engaging way.
— Sara Beth Joyner
DDRP: A Versatile Tool for Recognition Across Various Sectors
Originally developed to enhance patient, family, and donor engagement within healthcare facilities, DDRP has proven to be an invaluable asset in foundation fundraising campaigns and the proper recognition of donor awards. Recognizing the potential to serve a broader audience, Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House have customized the DDRP to cater to the unique needs of corporate, educational, and religious sectors. “Recognition is everything, no matter the industry,” remarked the firms’ President, Sara Beth Joyner.
Benefits of DDRP for Non-Healthcare Environments
• User-Friendly Interactive Engagement: DDRP's intuitive interface promotes interaction, making it easy for users to learn about board members, donors, and leaders who have played pivotal roles in an organization's success.
• Custom-Created Content: Tailored specifically to reflect the brand and ethos of each organization, DDRP content celebrates the achievements and contributions of individuals in a meaningful way.
• Opportunity to Reinforce Branding: The digital platform doubles as a branding tool, allowing organizations to strengthen their identity and values through custom visuals and narratives.
• Easy Content Management: With DDRP, updating and managing content is straightforward, ensuring that recognition is always current and reflective of recent contributions.
Expanding Recognition Beyond Healthcare
With the expansion of DDRP into non-healthcare sectors, Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House are set to revolutionize how organizations recognize and honor their most valued contributors. From corporate boards to educational benefactors, and church leadership, DDRP provides a sophisticated and modern platform for acknowledgment. Director or Design, Mercedes Burton, shared “it means a lot to be able to provide a way for donor-supported organizations of all kinds to encourage donation.”
Custom Solutions for Every Organization
Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House offer a comprehensive service package alongside DDRP, including fully customized signage graphic walls, custom graphic design services, creative components to complement digital screens, and content management services. Their expertise ensures a seamless integration of DDRP into any setting, enhancing the way organizations celebrate and recognize key individuals.
About Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House
Healthcare Art Consulting and Quality Art House specialize in providing artistic solutions for corporate and healthcare systems and facilities nation-wide. Since 2003, the firm’s success has been centered on educating and building long-term partnerships with clients.
They offer a full spectrum of consulting and visual communication products, such as: artwork on paper, canvas, acrylic, metal, and other mediums, custom framing, large scale murals and graphics, wayfinding signage, dimensional lettering, donor recognition signage, digital signage, patient communication boards, and more.
Contact Information:
Sara Beth Joyner, EDAC
President
214-773-1298
S.Joyner@HealthcareArtConsulting.com
S.Joyner@QualityArtHouse.com
Mercedes Burton, EDAC
Director of Design
972-730-6622
MercedesBurton@HealthcareArtConsulting.com
MercedesBurton@QualityArtHouse.com
Website
Jerry Joyner
W And W Digital News
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram