Empowerment and Networking: Markham Board of Trade’s Spring Women's Networking Luncheon 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Markham Board of Trade is delighted to announce the Women's Networking Luncheon, a signature event designed to celebrate and empower women within the business community. Scheduled for March 19th at the Hilton Toronto/Markham Suites Conference Centre & Spa, this event is perfectly timed to honour International Women's Day. This Bi-Annual event offers a rich program of networking, boutique shopping, insightful panel discussions, door prizes, and a delicious lunch. Scotiabank leads the spring event as the Panel Sponsor, with Kylemore Communities stepping in as the Luncheon Sponsor, and support from Bronze Sponsors, Meridian Credit Union and Williams HR Law LLP.
This year's Women’s Networking Luncheon will feature an esteemed panel of speakers, each a trailblazer in her own right:
- Natalie Sabri, Founder & CEO of The Dough Parlour
- Brandi Leifso, Founder of Evio Beauty Group
- Lexi Miles Corrin, Founder & CEO of WaxOn
- Katie Zeppieri, Founder & Lead Publicist at The MicDrop Agency
Attendees will have the unique opportunity to connect with like-minded professionals, explore products and services at the boutique shopping booths, gain insights from leading entrepreneurs, and win exciting door prizes. This event is not just a luncheon; it's a celebration of women's achievements and a platform for further growth and inspiration.
With Scotiabank as the proud Panel Sponsor and contributions from Kylemore Communities, Meridian Credit Union, and Williams HR Law LLP, the event stands as a testament to the community's support for women in business. Additional sponsorship opportunities and limited vendor spaces are available, offering businesses a chance to align with this empowering event.
Tickets for the Women's Networking Luncheon are on sale now. Attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets early to ensure their place at this not-to-be-missed signature event. For more information on tickets, sponsorship opportunities, or event details, please visit the www.markhamboard.com.
-30-
About the Markham Board of Trade:
The Markham Board of Trade is a non-profit organization that represents the interests of businesses in Markham, and the surrounding areas. It provides a platform for networking, advocacy, and business support, helping local businesses thrive, and contribute to the economic growth of the community.
Selina Martins
-30-
Markham Board of Trade
smartins@markhamboard.com
