Booker Recognized for Excellence in Service

NASHVILLE – Governor Bill Lee is honoring Kathy Booker of the Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) for exceptional service to the state with the Governor’s Excellence in Service Award.

Booker is the Pesticides Administrator in the Consumer and Services Industry Division. She joined TDA in 1981 as a laboratory technician and has held a variety of roles and responsibilities during her tenure. As Pesticides Administrator, she oversees a team of employees focused on the safe and proper use, sale, and distribution of pesticides statewide.

“Kathy has built four decades of open and honest relationships with her staff and with her customers,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “Kathy is exceedingly efficient and makes good use of taxpayer money to meet customer needs effectively. Her accommodating demeanor and wealth of knowledge are invaluable to anyone seeking assistance.”

For example, in addition to managing administrative tasks like assigning staff where they are most needed, Booker helps the Pesticides Section by answering phones and printing certificates and licenses to ensure customer needs are met in a timely manner.

“This award is meaningful as I strive to be an excellent example no matter what I’m doing,” Booker said. “When a customer calls, I aspire to listen thoroughly and provide solutions or point them to resources.”

In 2021, the Tennessee Pest Control Industry presented Booker with a Lifetime Achievement Award for her commitment, contribution, and service to the industry.

Booker is a past president of the Association of the Southern Feed, Fertilizer and Pest Control Officials; the Tennessee Vegetation Management Association; the Environmental Protection Agency’s Region IV Pre-State Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act’s Issues Research and Evaluation Group Chair; the Southeastern Jurisdiction for United Methodist Women and Women’s Division Director; as well as a graduate of the Tennessee Government Management Institute.

Originally from Bristol, Tenn., Booker graduated from Tennessee State University in Nashville with a B.S. degree in biochemistry and minor in sociology. She is active with Gordon Memorial United Methodist Church in Nashville and volunteers as the financial secretary. In her free time, Booker enjoys listening to all types of music and collecting cookbooks.

