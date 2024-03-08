Submit Release
Webinar: Gamifying Your Classroom

In this discussion-based webinar, Maine Department of Education (DOE) Maine Humanities Teacher Leader Fellows Jim St. Pierre and Dorie Tripp host an exchange among teachers who are gamifying their curriculums or who want to learn more about gamification to improve student engagement.

This relatively new approach to teaching is gaining momentum but there are few resources available for anyone seeking to understand more about it. This webinar hopes to address these shortcomings by bringing together interested practitioners to exchange ideas and methods. We hope you join us and we look forward to exchanging ideas.

Continuing Education credits will be offered.

For further information, reach our to Maine DOE Humanities Teacher Fellowship Team – James St. Pierre and Dorie Tripp at James.St.Pierre.@maine.gov and Dorie.Tripp@maine.gov

