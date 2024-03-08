Worthington Scholarship Foundation 2024 Scholarship Application is Open for Public High School Seniors in Maine

The Worthington Scholarship Foundation is offering scholarships of up to $20,000 to high school seniors from any of Maine’s 134 public high schools, who will attend a Worthington-eligible 4-year college or a community college in Fall 2024.

Applicants must also:

Be a legal Maine resident

Have a B- or higher GPA if planning to attend a 4-year college

Have a C- or higher GPA if planning to attend a community college

Have a Student Aid Index (SAI) of $20,000 or less as determined by the FAFSA

Scholarships are awarded based on merit and financial need and are renewable for up to eight (8) semesters. Award amounts are up to $20,000 to attend a 4-year college and up to $16,000 to attend a Maine community college with the option of continuing to a 4-year partnering college.

The foundation also provides student support services to its scholars throughout their college careers and works closely with each partner college to help students attain their education goals.

Applications are due April 15, 2024.

For more information and to complete an online application, please visit worthingtonscholars.org. For additional information, email info@worthingtonscholars.org or call 207-596-5800.