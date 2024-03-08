Submit Release
News Search

There were 211 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,249 in the last 365 days.

Worthington Scholarship Foundation 2024 Scholarship Application is Open for Public High School Seniors in Maine

The Worthington Scholarship Foundation is offering scholarships of up to $20,000 to high school seniors from any of Maine’s 134 public high schools, who will attend a Worthington-eligible 4-year college or a community college in Fall 2024.

Applicants must also:

  • Be a legal Maine resident
  • Have a B- or higher GPA if planning to attend a 4-year college
  • Have a C- or higher GPA if planning to attend a community college
  • Have a Student Aid Index (SAI) of $20,000 or less as determined by the FAFSA

Scholarships are awarded based on merit and financial need and are renewable for up to eight (8) semesters. Award amounts are up to $20,000 to attend a 4-year college and up to $16,000 to attend a Maine community college with the option of continuing to a 4-year partnering college.

The foundation also provides student support services to its scholars throughout their college careers and works closely with each partner college to help students attain their education goals.

Applications are due April 15, 2024.

For more information and to complete an online application, please visit worthingtonscholars.org. For additional information, email info@worthingtonscholars.org or call 207-596-5800.

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Worthington Scholarship Foundation 2024 Scholarship Application is Open for Public High School Seniors in Maine

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more