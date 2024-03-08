Workshops Organized for TRNC High School Students to be Held at EMU

The “Workshops” organized for the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) high school final year students by Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) are to begin the following week. Nearly 3,000 students from different high schools around the country will attend the workshops which will commence on Monday, 11 April 2024. The workshops will be held between 09:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. at various academic units around EMU campus. To be scheduled in accordance with school regions, the workshop sessions will continue until 19 March 2024.

The first workshop to be held on 11 March 2024 will be attended by Kurtuluş High School, Cengiz Topel Industrial Vocational High School, Lapta Yavuzlar High School, Lefke Gazi High School, Anafartalar High School and Girne Tourism Vocational High School.

On 12 March 2024, the second day of the workshop series, Dr. Fazıl Küçük Industrial and Vocational High School, Famagusta Vocational High School, Famagusta High School of Commerce, Polatpaşa High School, Cumhuriyet High School, Famagusta Turkish Maarif College, Namık Kemal High School and Doğa College students will attend the workshops.

On 18 March 2024, Bekirpaşa High School, Güzelyurt Turkish Maarif College, Iskele High School of Commerce, Iskele Evkaf Turkish Maarif College, Erenköy High School, Karpaz Vocational High School, Değirmenlik High School, Hala Sultan Theology College, Esin Leman High School, Nicosia Turkish High School and TED College will attend the workshops. On the other hand, on 19 March 2024, Anatolian Fine Arts High School, 20 Temmuz Science High School, Atatürk Vocational High School, Bülent Ecevit Anatolian High School, Haydarpaşa High School of Commerce, Levent College, Osman Örek Vocational High School, Sedat Simavi Industrial Vocational High School and 19 Mayıs Turkish Maarif College will attend the workshops at EMU campus.

Students will be divided into groups according to the profession and field of study they plan to choose, and they will attend workshops in the relevant faculty accompanied by academic experts. The Workshops, to be held on 89 different subjects, aim to reveal the existing talents of high school seniors and contribute to their development.