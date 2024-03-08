Ralph Abalo of Adjanaou Perfusion Solution to be Featured on Close Up Radio

OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “I am most proud of where I came from, to where I am today,” our guest states. He embodies the American dream. Coming from humble beginnings in Togo, to an amazing career in the medical field in the United States, he pays it forward by not only showing unparalleled service to patients with serious medical issues, but also by helping to benefit the people of his native Togo. This is the incredible story of Ralph Abalo.

Ralph Abalo is a perfusionist serving hospitals across the United States and Canada. Most unusual is that he does not hold a doctor title. Neither as a medical doctor, nor having a doctorate, his highest education is a master’s degree. Yet, the job that he performs as a perfusionist is of great importance. “There are just under five thousand perfusionists in the United States,” Ralph notes.

“A perfusionist is a highly trained medical professional that works mainly in cardiac and pulmonary surgery to assist the blood flow during such surgeries,” explains Ralph. “The devices known as a cardiopulmonary bypass machine or a bypass heart-lung machine, acts as the heart and lungs during heart and lung surgeries. It contains an oxygenator, a reservoir, tubing, and a pump. The oxygenator is similar to the lungs. The reservoir is to hold the blood. Tubing connects from the reservoir to the pump which acts as the heart.”

“The heart is the only pump in our body and pumps approximately five liters of blood per minute,” adds Ralph. “In the event that the heart needs to be operated on, the blood needs to be kept away from the heart to prevent blood loss. The perfusionist’s job is to take the blood away from the heart, so that the surgeon can operate. We need to have a way to keep the oxygenated blood flowing to the rest of the organs, when the heart is being operated on.”

Being licensed in twelve states, and working in the United States and Canada, he also holds a very strong work ethic that puts the patient first. In the operating room, since the heart-lung machine is low, often you will find Ralph sitting down, monitoring the machine. “We read the surgeon’s mind,” clarified Ralph. “We stay one step ahead of the surgeon. We control the most vital components of the patient during the procedure, such as oxygen, blood pressure, and sugar. Also, we are trained to troubleshoot the machine. We are like firefighters.”

Immigrating to the United States from the African nation Togo in 2004 on a soccer scholarship, he has enjoyed an illustrious career in the medical setting. Starting out in 2006, he first performed general janitorial and housekeeping duties in a Nebraska-based hospital, He eventually received a promotion in cleaning and sterilizing the surgical instruments in the operating room. Later in 2011, he received from Clarkson College his associate degree in Radiology and his Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging. Later in 2018, at University of Nebraska College of Medicine, he received his master’s degree in Perfusion Science.

On a personal note, because of his passion for soccer, he has officiated soccer matches for the past sixteen years as a certified referee. He primarily works in high school and college athletics.

In addition to his exemplary work as a perfusionist, he also started a charity known as Friends of Togo. Having become an official nonprofit in 2021 and later earing the 501c3 status from the Internal Revenue Service in 2023, Friends of Togo pays it forward to Ralph’s native country of Togo by improving education and health. In terms of education, his nonprofit provides school supplies to students and supports teachers by building classrooms. His ultimate goal is to build a library. In terms of health, one key objective of Friends of Togo is to vaccinate children against preventable disease, in order to enable them to live a healthy, productive life.

Through his medical skills and his nonprofit, Ralph hopes to one day bring cardiac surgery to Togo. Even though he has no plans to be a surgeon, he is more than willing to share his skills as a perfusionist.

“Never give up and believe in yourself,” concludes Ralph. “Don’t be scared to start from zero. You need to look at yourself and see what you can do. Don’t wait for society to provide for you.”

Close Up Radio will feature Ralph Abalo in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday March 12th at 11am Eastern

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, please visit https://www.aperfusionist.com/ and https://www.friendsoftogo.org/