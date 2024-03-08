Submit Release
News Search

There were 383 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,456 in the last 365 days.

Lookout Mountain Incline Railway To Reopen

World's Most Amazing Mile

Opening Saturday March 9th

CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE, USA, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority/Lookout Mountain Incline Railway

The Lookout Mountain Incline Railway will reopen on Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. The Incline Railway was closed for two weeks for routine preventative maintenance.

“We have completed our routine maintenance of the World’s Most Amazing Mile and are excited to be reopening ahead of schedule this Saturday”, said Charles D. Frazier, CARTA’s Chief Executive Officer. “CARTA prioritizes the safety of our vehicles and facilities, and we are pleased to have this work completed in time to welcome our spring break guests who will be visiting from all over the country”, Mr. Frazier added.

The Lookout Mountain Incline Railway is also scheduled to close again on Monday, April 8th for additional maintenance in preparation for our peak season.

Please visit our website at ridetheincline.com for tickets and more information about the Lookout Mountain Incline Railway.

Robert Pettway
Partnership Marketing Group
+1 423-503-5225
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

You just read:

Lookout Mountain Incline Railway To Reopen

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more