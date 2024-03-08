Lookout Mountain Incline Railway To Reopen
Opening Saturday March 9thCHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE, USA, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority/Lookout Mountain Incline Railway
The Lookout Mountain Incline Railway will reopen on Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. The Incline Railway was closed for two weeks for routine preventative maintenance.
“We have completed our routine maintenance of the World’s Most Amazing Mile and are excited to be reopening ahead of schedule this Saturday”, said Charles D. Frazier, CARTA’s Chief Executive Officer. “CARTA prioritizes the safety of our vehicles and facilities, and we are pleased to have this work completed in time to welcome our spring break guests who will be visiting from all over the country”, Mr. Frazier added.
The Lookout Mountain Incline Railway is also scheduled to close again on Monday, April 8th for additional maintenance in preparation for our peak season.
Please visit our website at ridetheincline.com for tickets and more information about the Lookout Mountain Incline Railway.
