Lookout Mountain Incline Railway Closure

CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE, USA, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority/Lookout Mountain Incline Railway

Contact: Robert Pettway, Partnership Marketing Group

Mobile Phone: (423) 503-5225

pettman2001@yahoo.com

The Lookout Mountain Incline Railway will close for scheduled preventative maintenance on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, and is tentatively scheduled to reopen on March 12th.

“As the regional transportation authority and a trusted community partner, CARTA always prioritizes safety and the proper maintenance of our vehicles and facilities”, said Charles D. Frazier, CARTA’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are very thankful to the millions of customers who visit Chattanooga and utilize the railway, and we are committed to ensuring a safe and comfortable experience”, Mr. Frazier stated.

Please visit our website at ridetheincline.com for more information about the Lookout Mountain Incline Railway’s reopening.







