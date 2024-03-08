TEAM COMBAT LEAGUE PRESIDENT DEWEY COOPER FINALIZING FRANCIS NGANNOU’S TRAINING FOR ANTHONY JOSHUA SHOWDOWN
EINPresswire.com/ -- Team Combat League™, the first team-oriented professional combat sports league featuring both male and female fighters, is excited to announce that its President Dewey Cooper is in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia training former MMA Heavyweight Champion Francis “The Predator” Ngannou for a massive showdown against Anthony Joshua on March 8, 2024, with their main event scheduled for 5:45PM ET at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
"My involvement in Francis Ngannou's training for this pivotal fight is truly exhilarating,” said Dewey Cooper. “As President of Team Combat League, I'm honored to contribute to his preparation and witness his dedication firsthand.”
Cooper is likewise gearing up for Team Combat League’s Season 2 with 12 teams boasting impressive rosters of boxers competing against each other under the tutelage of a veritable who’s who of the industry. This includes coaches Jeff Mayweather and David Hayes of the Las Vegas Hustle, Barry Hunter of the DC Destroyers, Manny Robles of the LA Elite, AC Bryant of the San Antonio Snipers, Austin Trout and Bobby Benton of the Houston Hitmen, Tony Mack of the Dallas Enforcers, Sam Arnold of the Atlanta Attack, Marc Gargaro of the Boston Butchers, German Caicedo of the Miami Assassins, Raul Rivas of the Orlando Vipers, Bob Kane of the Philly Smoke as well as Benny Roman and Ryan O’Leary of the NYC Attitude.
Team Combat League’s General Managers consist of an equally impressive lineup including legendary CES™ Founder Jimmy Burchfield Sr. (Boston Butchers), Michael Montoya (Dallas Enforcers), Steve Bash (LA Elite), Henry Rivalta (Miami Assassins), Anthony Blanco (Orlando Vipers), Cologne Hunter (DC Destroyers), and Marshall Kaufman (Philly Smoke).
Team Combat League’s highly anticipated season will commence with an electrifying match-up pitting the reigning Season 1 Champions NYC Attitude against the Philly Smoke on March 28, 2024, starting at 7:30PM at the 2300 Arena, 2300 South Swanton Street, Philadelphia PA 19148.
About Dewey Cooper:
Dewey Cooper brings approximately four decades of combat sports experience to Team Combat League. While fighting in amateur kickboxing and karate tournaments, he won over 20 championships and 2 amateur titles – compiling a record of 123-15-3. He turned professional in 1996 and went on to have a break-out year in 2000 when he won both World Heavyweight and Cruiserweight Championships. After making a name for himself racking up a record of 15-2 and winning additional national titles, he was recruited by the world's premier kickboxing organization where he gained worldwide recognition en route to a 49-17-3 record. Cooper also compiled a 19-3-3 professional boxing record and twice competed for a Cruiserweight Championship. He was inducted into the Masters of Martial Arts Hall of Fame and is an accomplished combat sports trainer having coached his disciples to 9 world titles.
About Team Combat League:
Team Combat League events feature 24 rounds of non-stop action with individual boxers competing across a series of eight weight classes. Unlike traditional boxing, each boxer on a Team’s roster competes in either 1 or 2 rounds within a tournament format. At the conclusion of each Team Combat League event, the Team with the most points is declared the winner.
For more information, please visit: https://teamcombatleague.com.
Company Contact:
Lindsey von Busch
Rubenstein PR
+1 212-805-3081
lvonbusch@rubensteinpr.com
Samantha Grossman
"My involvement in Francis Ngannou's training for this pivotal fight is truly exhilarating,” said Dewey Cooper. “As President of Team Combat League, I'm honored to contribute to his preparation and witness his dedication firsthand.”
Cooper is likewise gearing up for Team Combat League’s Season 2 with 12 teams boasting impressive rosters of boxers competing against each other under the tutelage of a veritable who’s who of the industry. This includes coaches Jeff Mayweather and David Hayes of the Las Vegas Hustle, Barry Hunter of the DC Destroyers, Manny Robles of the LA Elite, AC Bryant of the San Antonio Snipers, Austin Trout and Bobby Benton of the Houston Hitmen, Tony Mack of the Dallas Enforcers, Sam Arnold of the Atlanta Attack, Marc Gargaro of the Boston Butchers, German Caicedo of the Miami Assassins, Raul Rivas of the Orlando Vipers, Bob Kane of the Philly Smoke as well as Benny Roman and Ryan O’Leary of the NYC Attitude.
Team Combat League’s General Managers consist of an equally impressive lineup including legendary CES™ Founder Jimmy Burchfield Sr. (Boston Butchers), Michael Montoya (Dallas Enforcers), Steve Bash (LA Elite), Henry Rivalta (Miami Assassins), Anthony Blanco (Orlando Vipers), Cologne Hunter (DC Destroyers), and Marshall Kaufman (Philly Smoke).
Team Combat League’s highly anticipated season will commence with an electrifying match-up pitting the reigning Season 1 Champions NYC Attitude against the Philly Smoke on March 28, 2024, starting at 7:30PM at the 2300 Arena, 2300 South Swanton Street, Philadelphia PA 19148.
About Dewey Cooper:
Dewey Cooper brings approximately four decades of combat sports experience to Team Combat League. While fighting in amateur kickboxing and karate tournaments, he won over 20 championships and 2 amateur titles – compiling a record of 123-15-3. He turned professional in 1996 and went on to have a break-out year in 2000 when he won both World Heavyweight and Cruiserweight Championships. After making a name for himself racking up a record of 15-2 and winning additional national titles, he was recruited by the world's premier kickboxing organization where he gained worldwide recognition en route to a 49-17-3 record. Cooper also compiled a 19-3-3 professional boxing record and twice competed for a Cruiserweight Championship. He was inducted into the Masters of Martial Arts Hall of Fame and is an accomplished combat sports trainer having coached his disciples to 9 world titles.
About Team Combat League:
Team Combat League events feature 24 rounds of non-stop action with individual boxers competing across a series of eight weight classes. Unlike traditional boxing, each boxer on a Team’s roster competes in either 1 or 2 rounds within a tournament format. At the conclusion of each Team Combat League event, the Team with the most points is declared the winner.
For more information, please visit: https://teamcombatleague.com.
Company Contact:
Lindsey von Busch
Rubenstein PR
+1 212-805-3081
lvonbusch@rubensteinpr.com
Samantha Grossman
Rubenstein PR
+1 212-805-3015
sgrossman@rubensteinpr.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube