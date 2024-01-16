SCHEER MEDICAL WELLNESS DEBUTS RELATIVELY NEW ENDOSCOPIC SLEEVE GASTROPLASTY (ESG) PROCEDURE FOR WEIGHT LOSS PATIENTS
Procedure Offers Particular Advantages To Those Struggling With Obesity And Other Weight ChallengesNY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scheer Medical Wellness, a cutting-edge practice which provides a comprehensive range of high-quality services, announced that their New York Practice will now offer Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty (ESG) - a relatively new weight loss procedure that has numerous advantages over other weight loss surgeries. The procedure is particularly effective for individuals struggling with obesity who have not had success with conventional weight loss methods.
According to Dr. Alexander Scheer, founder of Scheer Medical Wellness, “What distinguishes this procedure is that Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty (ESG) is minimally invasive and is conducted endoscopically through the mouth. The procedure eliminates the need for external incisions, reducing the risk of complications and hastening recovery. ESG's reversible and adjustable nature offers flexibility for adjustments over time.”
Medically, ESG yields significant benefits by promoting substantial weight loss, potentially alleviating obesity-related conditions like type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease. This procedure enhances the effectiveness of lifestyle changes, encouraging healthier eating habits.
From a holistic standpoint, successful ESG, coupled with lifestyle modifications, can reduce the burden of chronic diseases, improve joint health, boost self-esteem, and positively impact mental well-being. At Scheer Medical Wellness, Dr. Lorenzo Ottaviano, a board-certified physician specializing in Endo-bariatric procedures, including ESG, plays a pivotal role. His expertise, commitment to individualized care, and comprehensive approach make ESG a transformative tool in the weight loss journey, potentially making it a life-changing benefit for those struggling with significant obesity.
About Doctor Alexander Scheer
Dr. Alexandre Scheer, the founder of Scheer Medical Wellness, is a New York-based physician, with more than 20 years of expertise. He serves as the Medical Director (MD) of Scheer Medical Wellness, a cutting-edge practice which provides a comprehensive range of high-quality services. These services encompass pain management, neurosurgery, spinal surgery, orthopedic surgery, primary care, physical therapy, physical medicine and rehabilitation, podiatry, plastic surgery, acupuncture, weight loss management, gastroenterology, and sports medicine. Dr. Scheer earned his medical degree from New York Medical College and subsequently completed his Surgical internship at Mount Sinai Beth Israel, followed by training in neurological surgery at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine until 2009. Dr. Scheer is licensed to practice medicine in the state of New York and has dedicated his career to enhancing the well-being of his patients, enabling them to lead long and healthy lives.
About Scheer Medical Wellness
Scheer Medical Wellness is driven by a mission that places patient well-being above all else. The practice is deeply committed to delivering concierge-caliber care and personalized attention throughout the patient’s journey, utilizing cutting-edge medical technologies, evidence-based practices, and a compassionate approach to enhance patients' health and overall quality of life. Patient-centricity is at the core, with a focus on exceeding expectations, fostering a dedicated partnership, embracing innovation and expertise, and offering personalized, accessible, and holistic care. Scheer Medical Wellness prioritizes patient education, and collaborative, patient centered, teamwork to ensure comprehensive, well-rounded treatment plans. The facilities at Scheer Medical Wellness are the absolute state of the art, with pristine large modern surgical suites, exam rooms and recovery areas.
John McCook & Samantha Grossman
Rubenstein PR
+1 212-805-3068
email us here