[Promoting the 1+4 MICE Industry] The Prominent International Event “UFI 2024 Asia Pacific Conference” Kicks off Today (7th)

MACAU, March 8 - The opening ceremony of the two-day “2024 UFI Asia Pacific Conference” was held today (7th), attracting over 300 MICE industry leaders, including exhibition managers, professional exhibition organisers, and venue managers from mainland China, Europe and ASEAN countries, as well as Hong Kong SAR to Macao.

In his speech at the opening ceremony, President of Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) Vincent U, representing the Secretary for Economy and Finance of the Macao Special Administrative Region Government, mentioned that Macao’s economy had recovered strongly, with GDP recording an 80.5% growth last year, and that Macao’s GDP is estimated to maintain a double-digit growth in 2024 (10.3%).

MICE Industry Towards Qualitative and Quantitative Development

Vincent U also introduced Macao’s advantages of holding conventions and exhibitions and the goals of improving both quality and quantity for the MICE events. According to him, in terms of “Quantity”, the number of MICE activities is expected to increase by 50%; in terms of “Quality”, more professional and international well-known conventions and exhibitions will be held in Macao in 2024. He hoped that, through the interactions at this Conference between the overseas participants and the representatives from local hotels and MICE facilities, more co-operations and business opportunities could be achieved in the future.

UFI Managing Director/CEO Kai Hattendorf stated that the MICE industry had developed rapidly after the Covid-19 pandemic, and the Association had been actively responding to the new challenges in the industry. At the opening ceremony, Executive Vice Chairman of Sands China Wilfred Wong also introduced its MICE software and hardware resources to the conference participants from all over the world.

After the Conference (8th), a number of cultural and sports activities with local characteristics, and local community tours will be organised, allowing international MICE visitors to gain an immersive experience of the multicultural charm of Macao. These activities aim to increase their interests in organising exhibitions and conferences in Macao and expand the source of international MICE visitors, so as to enhance the MICE industry’s stimulation to the community economy.

Internationally Recognised MICE Hardware and Software Capacities

As a representative association of approximately 50,000 MICE industry practitioners around the world, UFI maintains close relationship with association members in 71 countries and regions. UFI’s main goal is to represent, promote and support the business interests of its members and the exhibition industry.

2024 Asia Pacific Conference of the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI) is a prominent international MICE project. This is the second time that UFI Asia Pacific Conference is held in Macao after 2008, reflecting UFI’s recognition of the business environment and the MICE hardware and software capacities in Macao.