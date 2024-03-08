Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Latin American Affairs Qiu Xiaoqi Visits Cuba

On March 6, 2024, Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Latin American Affairs Qiu Xiaoqi visited Cuba. During his visit, Qiu Xiaoqi met with Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Eduardo Rodríguez Parrilla and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Anayansi Rodríguez Camejo, and the two sides had an in-depth exchange of views on China-Cuba relations, overall cooperation between China and Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC), and international and regional issues of mutual interest and concern. The two sides agreed that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, they will make joint efforts to promote the continuous development of the China-Cuba community with a shared future and contribute to the continuous strengthening and expansion of the overall cooperation between China and LAC.



