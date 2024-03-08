Madawaska Shows the Power of Summer Learning Opportunities, Apply for 2024 Funding Today

Last summer, elementary school students throughout Madawaska were provided project-based extended educational learning opportunities with a focus on celebrating the region’s French-Acadian heritage.

After the 2022-2023 school year, Principal Christian Arnold began working with her team to collaboratively develop thoughtful interdisciplinary lessons and exposure to project-based learning and real-world application, critical thinking skills, and social emotional benefits that emerge from confident learners. During a visit by the Maine Department of Education (DOE), staff observed an engaging lesson focused on preparing students for a field trip later in the week to Maine’s Acadian Village.

Throughout the read aloud, students made text to real life connections, shared personal anecdotes, and leaned in to learn more about their region’s rich cultural history. Directly following the read aloud, students and educators enjoyed ployes while listening to local French-Acadian fiddle music. Throughout their family style meal where butter and local maple syrup was plentiful, students and educators eagerly shared stories from their own personal experiences which illustrated how this delicious French-Acadian staple has connected their families and greater community for generations. Woven throughout the discussion were brief vocabulary lessons in English and French.

Madawaska’s four-week American Rescue Plan (ARP) funded summer and enrichment programming supported three certified teachers with three Ed Techs and a dedicated Family Engagement assistant. Attendance was a key focus and was a successful effort with about 20 students participating on a daily basis. Each student had a learning objectives/goals folder used to share with parents and track their progress. 89 percent of students met their growth goals as determined in STAR, and all students showed growth or maintained end of year scores as determined by DIBELS. Madawaska determined that their numbers were comparatively small, but the program was dynamic!

In her end of summer newsletter, Principal Arnold shared “the kids came in as timid students and left as motivated scholars.”

Funding is available to bring summer programming to your school community!

The 2024 ARP Summer Programming and Enrichment grant application deadline is March 29, 2024, at 5 PM EST. Please reach out to ARP Summer Programming Coordinator Jackie Godbout jackie.godbout@maine.gov with questions.