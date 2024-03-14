Simona Stefanakova Garcia: A Multilingual Maestro of Children’s Literature
EINPresswire.com/ -- Simona Stefanakova Garcia, the creative force behind Simona’s Library, is redefining children’s literature with her multilingual collection of over 60 poems and interactive notebooks. Available globally on Amazon in 11 languages, her work bridges cultural divides and fosters familial bonds from the US to Japan.
Celebrated as the 'Mother of the Week' by over 45,000 Slovak business mothers, Simona’s journey from a parent to a globally recognized author and illustrator is inspiring. Her recent accolades include features in Forbes People and Forbes NY, acknowledging her as a multifaceted creative talent.
Simona’s latest venture includes a series celebrating Dublin's buskers, showcasing her unique perspective on Grafton Street’s music culture. This addition complements her repertoire and emphasizes her commitment to family engagement and cultural exploration.
Overcoming Challenges with Creativity and Resilience
Faced with the challenges of idea generation and book publishing during the pandemic, Simona turned to nature for inspiration, drawing from her surroundings and experiences as a mother. Her resolve to self-illustrate her books, driven by her love for art and drawing and learning design software, is a testament to her innovative spirit. Simona's self-publishing success on Amazon is a beacon for aspiring authors.
An Entrepreneurial Journey and Family Engagement
Simona’s entrepreneurial journey encapsulates the essence of a parent-turned-author, navigating the intricacies of self-publishing and marketing in the children's book industry. Her work accentuates the importance of family engagement, offering shared experiences through reading and crafting.
Looking Ahead: Dreams and Aspirations
Simona envisions her books becoming staples in libraries, schools, and stores worldwide, teaching good values and nurturing curiosity in multiple languages. Her dream is to continue crafting stories that foster bedtime routines and a love of learning, integrating themes from animals to space and including coloring pages for extra engagement.
Engage with Simona’s Library
Discover the world of Simona’s Library through her YouTube channel, Instagram, and website. Join her family’s adventures in Dublin and delve into the magical world of storytelling, music videos, language courses, arts and crafts.
Simona Stefanakova Garcia
Simona Stefanakova Garcia
Simona’s Library
+353 89 422 7280
simastefana@yahoo.com