Submit Release
News Search

There were 250 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,361 in the last 365 days.

Meeting highlights from the Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) 4-7 March 2024

EMA’s safety committee (PRAC) concluded that there was insufficient evidence to establish a causal association between the COVID-19 vaccines Comirnaty and Spikevax and cases of postmenopausal bleeding.

Postmenopausal bleeding is commonly defined as vaginal bleeding occurring one year or more after the last menstrual period. Postmenopausal bleeding is always considered abnormal and can be a symptom of serious medical conditions.

Recently, new information emerged from the medical literature as well as post-authorisation data that prompted investigation into postmenopausal bleeding with the two vaccines.

The PRAC assessed all available data, including findings from literature, and available post-marketing spontaneous reports of suspected adverse reactions.

After careful review, the PRAC considered that the available data do not support a causal association and an update of the product information for either vaccine is not warranted.

The committee will continue to monitor this issue for both Comirnaty and Spikevax through the established safety monitoring practices.

You just read:

Meeting highlights from the Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) 4-7 March 2024

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more