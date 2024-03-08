8 March, Women's Day

SLOVENIA, March 8 - What is the average woman in Slovenia like?

Last year, 1,053,701 women lived in Slovenia. Their mean age was 45.4 years, which was almost 3 years more than the mean age of men. They were named with more than 30,000 different names, the top five being Marija, Ana, Maja, Irena and Mojca. Women live on average almost 8 years longer than men (the mean age of women who died in 2022 was 82.5 years and of men 74.9 years). In Slovenia, a girl born in 2022 could expect to live 83.9 years, which is 5.5 years more than a boy born in Slovenia in the same year.

According to the latest available data, 75.7% of women in Slovenia aged 15+ have given birth to at least one child. Among those aged 25, 22.1% were mothers, and among those aged 30, 55.0%. The largest share of women aged 15+ (40.8%) had two children.

In 2023, the largest share women aged 15+ (42.0%) were married, 36.9% were single (i.e. never married). Interestingly, the largest share of men (47.6%) were single, i.e. never married. In 2022, brides were on average 34.9 years old when they were married (grooms were 37.3 years old), and 31.0 years old at their first marriage (grooms were 32.9 years old).

More about women in Slovenia you can read at Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia