Water and Sanitation on Western Cape dams levels

While disruptive, the recent rains accompanied by thunderstorms are welcome. One hopes that the runoff has reached the dam storage facilities. In anticipation of the next weekly hydrological report to be published next Monday, the Department looks forward to seeing if the rains have contributed to the inflow.

The Western Cape dam storages are healthier and more/less the same as 2 previous years. It is pleasing to note that all the River Catchments across the province except the Olifants Doorn are hovering above the 60% point, a better yield. The Western Cape state of dams which combines all Western Cape dams is 65%.

While DWS is happy with the status of dam storages across the province this is not the reason for complacency. DWS urges all water users to continue using water sparingly until and beyond the winter rainfall season arrives.

There are several grants that the department continues to disburse, including the Regional Bulk Infrastructure Grant (RBIG), the Water Services Grant, and others. This year, the Western Cape has allocated millions of rands to fund refurbishment and new construction projects. A total of close to 3 billion rand will be invested over the next 3 years to fund the Budget Facility for Infrastructure (BFI) for George and Drakenstein municipalities. It will ensure that the water needs of both municipalities that are growing at the fastest rate are met.

On the water quality front, Western Cape Municipalities must be proud of the Blue and Greendrop awards held in December last in Gauteng. DWS is currently assisting municipalities who did not cross the line. Our Regulation team has visited Prince Albert, Hessequa and Kannaland municipalities to deliberate on remedial. We are happy that these municipalities have submitted recovery plans.

Through our Regulations team we continue to drive enforcement initiatives to ensure municipalities comply with the National Water Act, 1998and other pieces of legislation. No one except the Minister of Water and Sanitation or delegated authority is allowed to authorise water use.

During the water summit held in January this year Minister of Water and Sanitation Mchunu pronounced the revival of provincial call centres. This is by no means taking over the work of Water Service Authorities (WSA’s) but a noble initiative to collaboratively work with local authorities in speedily resolving water and sanitation service delivery issues. Our team will be doing roadshows to the districts to explain the roles and responsibilities of DWS and WSA’s

The department has released a set of draft bills for public comment. These include the National Water Act and Water Services Act Amendments Bills which recently closed. The draft National compulsory Water and Sanitation Norms and Standards has also been gazetted. DWS will engage with stakeholders through public workshops to ensure meaningful participation by citizens. The Western Cape virtual workshop will be held on 11 March 2024.

The National Government has set aside the month of March as Water Month. The theme for this year is “Water for Peace." The National Water Month campaign is aimed at educating the public about their responsibility in water conservation initiatives, raising awareness around the need to protect and conserve the country’s water resources.

In the Western Cape in particular several outreach activities have been earmarked to observe the National Water Month. This includes among other things outreach to schools, seminars, project visits etc. For more information on water month activities members of the public can visit www.dws.gov.za

The National Government in conjunction with other spheres of Government and water bodies will closely monitor the Western Cape and take appropriate measures to safeguard water security.

