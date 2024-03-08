Princess Antonia zu Schaumburg-Lippe, the princess mother and AJ Catsimatidis the girlfriend of H.H. Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe with Prince Mario-Max and father Prince Waldemar. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe Family Tree - His birth mother H.H. Dr. Princess Antonia Schaumburg-Lippe and father H.H. Prince Waldemar Schaumburg-Lippe

Royal Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe Honors the Legacy of Powerful Women on International Women's Day

women truly enrich the world in countless ways. They bring incredible diversity: Women come from every background imaginable, each with unique experiences and perspectives that shape the world better.” — Prince Mario-Max zu Schaumburg-Lippe

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world celebrates International Women's Day on March 8th, German US-based Royal Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe is taking the opportunity to honor the influential and successful women in his family. Coming from a long line of powerful women, Prince Mario-Max recognizes the importance of recognizing and celebrating their contributions to society.

His mother a lawyer, journalist and vet Dr. Princess Antonia Prinzessin zu Schaumburg-Lippe, his grandmothers Mag.iur.Dr.iur. Edith Schoeppl an industrialist, and his paternal grandmother Her Royal Highness Princess Feodora of Denmark have been true role models for women with power, Robert W. Cabell spokesperson for Prince Mario-Max states.

Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe is a member of the German royal family of Prince Waldemar and Dr. Princess Antonia zu Schaumburg-Lippe and has always been surrounded by strong and accomplished women. His grandmother, Princess Feodora of Denmark, was a pioneer in women's achievements and fashion. She was a vocal advocate for women's matters. His grandmother Dr. Edith Schoeppl was a renowned business woman, lawyer, art-collector and philanthropist. And his mother the German Princess and businesswoman Dr. Princess Antonia zu Schaumburg-Lippe is a fierce fighter for justice, animal rights and an expert in anti stalking law.

In honor of International Women's Day, Prince Mario-Max is so proud of his girlfriend Andrea John Aj Catsimatidis who is hosting a special event to celebrate the legacy of remarkable women for the 77 WABC Radio Network based in New York City, USA. The event will feature a discussion with influential women from various industries, highlighting their achievements and discussing the challenges they have faced as women in their respective fields. Prince Mario-MAx is all about women's empowerment.

"I am proud to come from a family of strong and successful women who have made a significant impact in their fields," said Prince Mario-Max. "On this International Women's Day, I want to honor their legacy and inspire others to recognize and celebrate the achievements of women around the world."

Prince Mario-Max hopes that this day in 2024 will not only celebrate the accomplishments of women but also inspire future generations to continue breaking barriers and achieving their goals.

Prince Mario-Max is convinced that women truly enrich the world in countless ways. They bring incredible diversity: Women come from every background imaginable, each with unique experiences and perspectives that shape the world for the better. They have strength and resilience as women overcome challenges and defy expectations on a daily basis. And they are restless with countless contributions. From scientific breakthroughs to artistic masterpieces, women leave their mark on every field.

For more information about Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe, who is a Randomhouse Penguin Books author and television reporter and host, please visit his website at www.schaumburglippe.org