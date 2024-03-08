Kogifi Corp And AIDAR Forge Strategic Partnership to Expand AIDAR’s Market Presence

Kogifi Logo Kogifi & Aidar Partnership Signature in Polonia Palace AIDAR.SERVICE - Augmented Reality Service Library and Trainings

Kogifi Corp, global technology solutions provider, announces the establishment of a strategic partnership with Aidar, an innovative Virtual Reality vendor.

WARSAW, POLAND, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kogifi Corp, a renowned global technology solutions provider, proudly announces the establishment of a strategic partnership with AIDAR, an innovative Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality company, offering advanced industrial AR/VR applications . This collaboration marks a significant milestone as Kogifi Corp takes on the role of a strategic partner, assisting Aidar in expanding its market presence in key regions, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, and the Scandinavian markets.

AIDAR Solutions specializes in VR (Virtual Reality) and AR (Augmented Reality) technologies, offering immersive solutions to enhance business performance. Their products include AIDAR.SKILLS for virtual trainings and AIDAR.SERVICE for AR-assisted remote support. AIDAR aims to revolutionise training and support processes, reducing material waste, training time, expert trips, and service time significantly

The strategic partnership is set to propel Aidar's growth by leveraging Kogifi Corp's expertise in customer acquisition and partner network expansion. Kogifi will play a pivotal role in introducing Aidar's cutting-edge mixed reality solutions to new customers, fostering strategic relationships network, and broadening Aidar's global footprint.

Jakub Koba, CDO of Kogifi Corp, expresses his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Aidar in advancing the reach and impact of their innovative VR solutions. Kogifi Corp is committed to leveraging its experience to introduce Aidar's groundbreaking products to new markets, facilitating growth and success."

"The collaboration with Kogifi signifies a strategic move to elevate Aidar's presence in key international markets. We believe that together, we can revolutionize the VR landscape and offer our innovative solutions to a broader audience." - says Przemysław Maliszewski, CEO of Aidar, shares his optimism for the partnership.

The signing of the strategic partnership took place at the esteemed Polonia hotel in Warsaw a few weeks ago, and now, with its terms coming into force, it’s officially announced.

AIDAR.SERVICE - Innovative Augmented Reality Application for Service and Maintenance in Industry 3.0 applications.