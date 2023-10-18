Kogifi, a Leading Digital Experience Platform Provider, Announces Its Official Entrance Into the Saudi Arabian Market

Kogifi Saudi Announcement Banner Kogifi Saudi Announcement - Tomasz Cymerman and Rajai Abu Alata Kogifi Logo

Kogifi announces strategic partnership with Osimah Digital and Crafton Middle East to offer digital experience services in Saudi Arabia.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kogifi, a leading Digital Experience Platform (DXP) provider, today announced its official entrance into the Saudi Arabian market through a strategic partnership with Osimah Digital and Crafton Middle East. The new Saudi brand, "Kogifi Saudi," will focus on delivering Digital Experience and Customer Data Platform (DXP & CDP) services featuring solutions from global leaders like Sitecore, Adobe, Umbraco and SharePoint.

The strategic partnership was signed at Gitex Expo in Dubai on October 16, 2023 by Rajai Abu Alata, CEO of Osimah Digital, and Tomasz Cymerman, Kogifi's Managing Director for EMEA region, following several years of cooperation between Kogifi and Crafton on DXP projects.

"We are excited to officially expand our portfolio of services to the KSA market through this strategic partnership with the experienced team at Kogifi," said Rajai Abu Alata, CEO of Osimah Digital. "By combining our regional expertise with Kogifi's technical capabilities, we can deliver cutting-edge solutions that drive digital transformation for organizations in Saudi Arabia. Kogifi has proven to be a reliable partner and I’m glad our partnership has now been formalized as Kogifi joins our family of brands in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

„We are honored to officialy expand Kogifi's presence into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," said Tomasz Cymerman, Managing Director for EMEA at Kogifi. "Our team is well-equipped to deliver cutting-edge digital experience solutions that will enable organizations to better engage with their customers. Leveraging platforms like Sitecore, Adobe, and Umbraco, we can help companies optimize their digital channels and provide personalized omnichannel journeys fueled by customer data and AI capabilities. Our expertise in digital marketing and ecommerce implementations will allow us to be a strategic partner for KSA businesses looking to succeed in today's digital landscape. I am confident that by combining our technical experience with the regional knowledge of our partners, we will make a powerful impact in the Saudi market."

"We are thrilled to enhance our presence in the Saudi Arabian market through this official partnership with Kogifi," said Michał Zieliński, Director of Business Development at Crafton Middle East. "Crafton already has an established presence delivering digital agency services and solutions in KSA. We’ve been collaborating with Kogifi for a couple of years, successfully delivering several engagements together. Their expertise in digital experience platforms like Sitecore, Adobe Experience Cloud, Umbraco and SharePoint guarantees a high level of professionalism and will deliver tremendous value to organizations in the region. I value our proven cooperation with Kogifi which has already demonstrated great value for the Saudi Arabian market."

The new Saudi brand will operate in close alignment with Osimah Digital and Crafton Middle East to jointly provide digital experience services built on proven platforms. With this strategic move, Kogifi reinforces its commitment to the Middle East region.

About Kogifi

Kogifi is a leader in digital experience platforms, providing strategy, implementation and managed services for top brands around the world. It’s an official silver partner of Sitecore and partner of Adobe and Microsoft with a proven track record of delivering advanced DXP and CDP solutions worldwide. For more information, visit kogifi.com.

About Osimah Digital

Osimah Digital is a Saudi Arabian digital technology company founded in 2017 and headquartered in Riyadh that represents multiple global brands and partners in the Middle East. Osimah delivers a range of digital services through its brands Interllias, Crafton, and Webtown with a vision to enable the best technologies and digital services in the region. The company offers expertise in design, development, and infrastructure to help organizations in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East succeed in the digital economy.For more information, visit osimah.sa

About Crafton Middle East

Crafton Middle East is a Riyadh-based, UX-driven web agency taking industry leaders forward through expertise in user research, UI/UX design, development, and digital strategy. Crafton represents multiple global digital brands in the Middle East, helping organizations craft purposeful digital experiences that engage customers and drive business success. By fusing innovation with pragmatism, Crafton empowers enterprises in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East to thrive in the digital age.visit crafton-me.com.