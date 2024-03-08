For Immediate Release: March 7, 2024

CIA Showcases Tech, Business, and Career Opportunities at SXSW

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) will highlight opportunities to work for, and partner with CIA, including in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) areas at the 2024 South by Southwest (SXSW) Creative Industries Expo from March 10-13 in Austin, TX. Officers will be available at CIA’s booth to discuss opportunities to partner on technology and recruit top talent, while engaging the public about our vital mission and the role we play in national security as America’s first line of defense. In addition to discussing current career opportunities, we will also highlight how CIA is developing talent in STEAM fields from kindergarten to graduate school to meet future national security workforce needs. Hands-on demonstrations of virtual reality glasses and the Looking Glass - a commercially available 3D holographic display - will show visitors examples of how CIA uses technology to accomplish its mission.

For more information about what CIA is doing at SXSW, visit http://www.cia.gov/sxsw and the SXSW website.

###