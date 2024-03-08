Injuries Eligible For Hearing Loss Compensation, Explained 2024 Threebestrated® Awarded Personal Injury Lawyer
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hearing loss after an accident is a life-altering condition and can be a sign of some serious damage. Any delays in the treatment can even result in permanent deafness.
Beyond the physical damages, many victims suffer from social, mental, and emotional problems such as depression, irritability, anxiety, social isolation, loneliness, withdrawal, diminished alertness, loss of employment, and so on.
However, it is more common for the victims to fall into the traps of insurance companies who will try to downplay it and deceive them into accepting low compensation. That’s why Greg Monforton, renowned, & Windsor personal injury Lawyer, advises the victims to get the assistance of a personal injury lawyer, who will not only protect their legal rights but also ensure they get the right as compensation, calculating all the bills, losses, pain and the overall quality of life. He has pointed out the injuries resulting from a car accident that qualify for compensation which will help individuals understand their rights.
The Eligibility for the Compensation.
While hearing loss can be caused by a lot of causes, damage in the hearing system after an accident can be caused by
>> Head/Traumatic Brain Injuries: The likelihood for injuries to occur in the head is more common in a car accident due to the collision. These injuries may damage the brain’s parts responsible for processing the sound.
Deafness: Due to injuries and exposure to sound will lead to partial or total loss of ability to hear sounds.
Ruptured Eardrum: The intense pressure during a car crash can tear or rupture the eardrum and lead to immediate hearing loss.
Damages to Internal Parts of Ear: The inner ear contains delicate structures like tissues, hair, and cell membranes. Any damage to these parts can result in impaired hearing.
Injuries in Small Bones in the Middle Ear: High-impact crashes and trauma can cause injuries like avulsion fractures in the small bones in the middle ear. These injuries often need reconstruction surgery to restore the hearing ability.
Skull Fractures Affecting Ear Canal: Any fractures in the skull cause bruises and injuries that can penetrate through the ear canal, causing hearing loss.
Blood Flow into Cochlea: The Cochlea, a spiral-shaped bone, is responsible for converting sound waves into electrical impulses that are sent to the brain. The damage can disrupt the blood flow and contribute to loss of hearing.
Tinnitus: Tinnitus causes a phantom of noises like hissing, clicking, buzzing, etc., which may often vary in intensity, pitch, and frequency. Most people coping with Tinnitus also have hearing loss.
Vertigo: A car crash can result in vertigo which is a sensation of spinning.
>> Whiplash: Auditory complications may arise due to forceful and rapid back-and-forth movement of the head, during a collision of cars. It will also cause serious damage to the mechanical and neurological components of the auditory system.
>> Excessive Noise: The sudden and intense noise arising from the collision can damage the delicate structures present within the ears and could lead to acoustic trauma.
>> Injuries From the Airbag Deployment: “Though the airbags are designed to save lives, their deployment during the collision can cause injuries in the hearing system,” says Greg. Generally, airbags can generate a sound pressure of 178 decibels, while they deploy. This is more than 20% higher than the level to cause permanent hearing impairments. As the airbag deploys closer to the ear of the person in the car, the danger escalates with 90% of individuals being at risk.
About Greg Monforton
Greg Monforton founded Greg Monforton and Partners in 1981 as a boutique law firm that specializes in Personal Injury Law. Over 40 years of its record, the firm prides itself in having recovered millions as compensation. They have been recognized as dedicated and empathetic lawyers who work with the goal of making legal services accessible to all people. For their clients' convenience, they have multiple offices throughout Windsor and Essex County. They also pay personal visits to the hospital, office, and home of the victims, if they aren’t able to meet the lawyers.
The firm doesn't represent the insurers or the manufacturers, focusing solely on aiding victims. Every case and client receives personal attention or supervision from one or more of the firm’s seasoned lawyers, each dedicated solely to representing the victim. Greg Monforton and his firm have been recognized by ThreeBestRated® as a top personal injury lawyer in Windsor for the fifth subsequent years.
The firm extends its service to Cambridge, Chatham Kent, Leamington, Kitchener, London, Sarnia, and Windsor. The headquarters of Greg Monforton and Partners is located at 1 Riverside Drive West, Suite 801, Windsor, ON N9A 5K3. They provide a FREE case evaluation and provide answers on the phone.
