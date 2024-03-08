NBAA Challenges Biden’s Call for Singling Out Business Aviation With Punitive Tax Treatment

Contact: Dan Hubbard, 202-431-5970, dhubbard@nbaa.org

Washington, DC, March 7, 2024 – The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) responded to tax proposals for business aviation referenced in President Biden’s State of the Union speech tonight.

“Of course, every American business should pay the taxes they owe, but President Biden has unfairly chosen to target those who use business aviation, even though the vast majority of flights are taken by U.S. companies to help them compete effectively in a global marketplace,” NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen said.

“Business aviation allows companies to optimize efficiency, productivity and flexibility and access hard-to-reach communities across the country with little or no airline service. That’s why the president’s own Cabinet members sometimes use business aircraft to do their jobs and visit with people in towns and cities across the nation.”

Bolen continued: “The IRS has not identified a compliance gap in business aviation, which in fact is an industry that supports 1.2 million jobs and contributes $250 billion to the nation’s economy.”

Most business aviation aircraft use is for business purposes, Bolen added. According to independent studies, the majority of business aviation flights carry mid-level personnel, including technical and engineering staff and managers, as well as company clients and customers. Most organizations using business aviation are small or medium-sized businesses.

Companies that use business aviation are expected to operate in full compliance with tax laws and applicable Securities and Exchange Commission rules. NBAA organizes tax seminars twice-yearly to educate members on compliance.

“Business aviation is an industry that is essential to America’s economy and transportation system,” Bolen said. “It supports jobs, connects communities, helps companies succeed and provides humanitarian lift in times of crisis. This is an industry that should be promoted, not pilloried.”

