Women in the C-Suite at DWT

In honor of Women's History Month, the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion is excited to feature a panel with the three women in the C-Suite on Monday, March 18 at 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET. This program is part of our regular DEI Monthly Education Series and is eligible for DEI Billable Credit.

Women's History Month honors the contributions of women in American history, and we are pleased to feature three women making history at Davis Wright Tremaine. Our program will feature Julia Bennett, Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer, Joanna Boisen, Chief Pro Bono & Social Impact Officer, and Kelli Kohout, Chief Administration Officer. These women leaders will join us to discuss their journeys to the C-Suite, learnings along the way, and words of wisdom to the next generation of women leaders. The panel will be moderated by DWT Sr. Directors Tanea Foglia and Martinelle Stevenson.

In advance of this event, we invite you to submit questions for the speaker at officeofdei@dwt.com.

