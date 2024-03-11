Dump Trucks Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Dump Trucks Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The dump trucks market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $78.23 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Dump Trucks Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the dump trucks market size is predicted to reach $78.23 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%.

The growth in the dump trucks market is due to the increase in government funding for substantial infrastructure. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest dump trucks market share. Major players in the dump trucks market include BYD Company Limited, FAW Group Corporation, Caterpillar Inc., Daimler Group, Deere & Company, Volvo Group, TATA Motors Limited.

Dump Trucks Market Segments

• By Type: Rear Dump Trucks, Side Dump Trucks, Roll-Off Dump Trucks

• By Engine: Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), Electric Engine

• By End User: Mining, Construction, Infrastructure, Military, Agriculture, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global dump trucks market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The dump trucks refer to large machinery which carries huge quantities of loose materials including soil, sand, ores, gravel, and construction wastes. The dump trucks are equipped with special tillage opening that allows the dumping of materials. They are used for earthmoving, construction, and mining operations.

