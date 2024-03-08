Pet House by One Fur All Releases Spring Fragrances and New Reed Diffusers at Global Pet Expo 2024
The safest candles and scents for pet loving homes
It's an opportunity for us to connect with our retail partners and see their reactions to our new products. We love meeting new store owners.”HOLLYWOOD, FLA., UNITED STATES, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pet House by One for All is thrilled to announce its participation at Global Pet Expo 2024, the world's largest trade show, where the company will showcase its highly anticipated new spring fragrance: Lemon Cupcake. Attendees are invited to sniff out the new spring fragrance candle display, which includes Lemon Cupcake, Fresh Cut Roses, Cucumber Mint, and Sunwashed Cotton.
— David Neuwirth, Co-Founder
The refreshing Lemon Cupcake scent will be available in various sizes, including full-size candles (9 oz.), mini candles (1.5 oz), and wax melts (3 oz.) Additionally, Pet House by One for All will introduce Vanilla Sandalwood in their room freshening sprays. Vanilla Sandalwood room spray is featured in the new top sellers room spray display along with Lavender Green Tea, Fresh Citrus, and Sunwashed Cotton.
In addition to the expanded fragrance offerings, the company will show its new Reed Diffusers at the Global Pet Expo. Reed Diffusers are available in a variety of inviting fragrances. Reed Diffusers are ideal for smaller living spaces and will keep home smelling great for a long time.
"We're excited to showcase our new scents at the show," said David Neuwirth, co-founder of Pet House by One for All. "It's an opportunity for us to connect with our retail partners and see their reactions to our new products. We also love meeting new store owners and showing them our full line of products that help them get high margin add-on sales with our products."
The event will take place on March 20 and 21 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and March 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Orange County Convention Center located at 9800 International Dr, in Orlando, Fla. Please stop by our booth #1023 and check out the new fragrances!
About Pet House by One Fur All:
Pet House by One Fur All is a leading provider of high-quality, pet-friendly air freshening products, offering a wide range of candles, room sprays, car air fresheners, and reed diffusers. Crafted with love and care, their products are designed to enhance pet-friendly environments with delightful fragrances that create a welcoming atmosphere for everyone.
