Vertical Lift Module Market is projected to surpass US$3,196.831 million by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.89%

The vertical lift module market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.89% from US$1,652.034 million in 2022 to US$3,196.831 million by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the vertical lift module market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.89% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$3,196.831 million by 2029.
Vertical lift modules (VLMs) are storage systems comprised of two parallel columns separated into fixed shelf positions that may accommodate a single storage module, such as a tray. By pressing a button on the control unit, the modules enable items to be removed from trays and transported to an ergonomically situated work counter.
Furthermore, installing VLMs is necessary for workplace safety since injury prevention is critical. The 'Made in China 2025' project will result in fast growth in automated manufacturing units by 2025. It drives the country's vertical lift module market.
The global retail business, which is mostly ascribed to developed economies such as Europe and North America, is predicted to expand rapidly in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. This development is projected to fuel the need for vertical lift modules (VLMs), which are critical for warehouse services.
For instance, In March 2022, White Systems, the leading developer of high-density intelligent storage systems, formed a strategic agreement with Weland Solutions, a firm that develops cutting-edge and innovative vertical lift solutions for the market. Through this relationship, White was able to strengthen its leadership position in robust storage automation and provide a diverse variety of automated storage solutions to the North American market, assisting in the streamlining of operations in e-commerce, distribution, and warehousing.
There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in the vertical lift module market during the forecast period. For instance, In August 2022, Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry's leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, is expanding its large global headquarters and distribution center to meet the needs of its flourishing business for the next decade. The business recently broke construction on a three-story, 416,000-square-foot structure to expand its distribution center south of Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas.
The global vertical lift module market, based on different delivery types is categorized into- single-level delivery and dual-level delivery. Single-level delivery VLM systems are storage modules that have a single vertical column of trays or bins, allowing for rapid retrieval from a single level within a storage unit. The module moves vertically to position the necessary item at the access point, making it perfect for applications that need little storage space or frequent access.
Dual-level delivery VLM systems are storage modules that have several vertical columns of stacked trays or bins, allowing products to be collected from two levels or floors. They often contain a lifting mechanism that allows them to reach trays or bins on both upper and lower levels separately, resulting in more storage space than single-level delivery VLMs.
The global vertical lift module market, based on storage is categorized into- refrigerated and non-refrigerated. Refrigerated VLMs are storage systems used in sectors such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and biotechnology to maintain the freshness and quality of temperature-sensitive or perishable products. They employ refrigeration units or climate control methods to adjust the indoor temperature, maximize space, and enhance inventory management.
Non-refrigerated VLMs are conventional storage systems that do not include refrigeration units. They are utilized in sectors such as manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, retail distribution, e-commerce fulfillment centers, warehouses, and logistics. They provide benefits such as space optimization, inventory organization, increased picking efficiency, and ergonomic handling, all of which help to streamline warehouse operations in a variety of industrial situations.
The global vertical lift module market, based on industry vertical is categorized into- food & beverage, automotive, chemical, healthcare, aviation, e-commerce, metallurgy, and others. Vertical lift modules are essential in the food and beverage industry for storing ingredients, raw materials, packaging supplies, finished goods, and perishable items, as they improve inventory management and ensure efficient handling in warehouses, distribution centers, and food processing facilities.
Vertical lift modules (VLMs) are used in the automotive industry to store automotive parts, components, tools, accessories, and supplies, hence increasing inventory management and expediting processes. In the chemical industry, it is used to store hazardous chemicals, industrial gases, specialized fluids, and laboratory supplies, improving safety, compliance, and efficiency while reducing the chance of accidents.
VLMs are commonly used in healthcare institutions such as hospitals and clinics to store medical supplies, medications, and patient information. They enhance inventory management, optimize space utilization, and provide rapid access to important equipment. VLMs are used in the aviation sector to store aircraft parts, maintenance tools, components, and MRO supplies, therefore improving inventory management, lowering search times, and promoting efficient maintenance procedures.
E-commerce enterprises and fulfillment centers utilize VLMs to store and retrieve diverse items, which improves order fulfillment, picking efficiency, and processing time. They also serve an important role in the metallurgical sector by keeping metal components, raw materials, tools, molds, and dies for fabrication and production operations. VLMs help with inventory organization, space optimization, and effective material handling at these facilities.
E-commerce and efficient warehouse operations are driving the growth of North America's vertical lift module (VLM) industry. VLMs improve storage capacity and minimize labor burdens in industries. They are also utilized to alleviate labor shortages. Technical advancements, such as robot integration and complicated control systems, have increased the attraction of VLMs as cutting-edge warehouse solutions.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in vertical lift modules market that have been covered are Kardex, Scahefer Systems International, Plc, Bradford Systems Corporations, Modula Group, Conveyor Handling Company, Ferretto Group S.p.a., Vidmar, Weland Solutions, and Hanel (Chanel Limited).
The market analytics report segments the vertical lift modules market using the following criteria:
• By Delivery Type
o Single Level Delivery
o Dual Level Delivery
• By Storage
o Refrigerated
o Non-refrigerated
• By End-User
o Food & Beverage
o Automotive
o Chemical
o Healthcare
o Aviation
o E-Commerce
o Metallurgy
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• UK
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Japan
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• Kardex
• Scahefer Systems International, Plc
• Bradford Systems Corporations
• Modula Group
• Conveyor Handling Company
• Ferretto Group S.p.a.
• Vidmar
• Weland Solutions
• Hanel (Chanel Limited)
