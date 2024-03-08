Liquid Silicone Rubber Market is anticipated to surpass US$5.439 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.65%
The liquid silicone rubber market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.65% from US$2.854 billion in 2022 to US$5.439 billion by 2029.
The liquid silicone rubber market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.65% from US$2.854 billion in 2022 to US$5.439 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the liquid silicone rubber market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.65% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$5.439 billion by 2029.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
The market for liquid silicone rubber (LSR) is expanding significantly because of its outstanding qualities and adaptability. High-purity, platinum-cured silicone elastomer LSR is renowned for its exceptional durability, temperature resistance, and biocompatibility. It is widely used in many different industries, such as consumer products, electronics, healthcare, and automotive. LSR is utilized for components, gaskets, and seals in the automobile industry because of its flexibility and heat resistance. Because LSR is biocompatible, it is recommended for use in medical devices, prostheses, and implants. The LSR market is expanding because of the increased demand for high-performance materials across various sectors.
Liquid silicone rubber, also referred to as LSR, is an elastomer with exceptional versatility and a broad range of uses. Excellent temperature resistance, durability, and biocompatibility characterize this platinum-cured silicone material, which makes it perfect for usage in a variety of industries including consumer products, automotive, healthcare, and electronics. LSR is utilized for components, gaskets, and seals in automotive applications because of its durability and tolerance to high temperatures. Because it is hypoallergenic and biocompatible, LSR is the material of choice for medical devices, implants, and prostheses in the healthcare industry. The market for LSR is expanding as more industries look for high-performance materials for cutting-edge applications.
The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, Dow announced the launch of their SILASTICTM SA 994X Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) series in December 2022. The company is dedicated to developing more environmentally friendly, safer, and intelligent products for the mobility and transportation industries.
Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/liquid-silicone-rubber-market
Based on grade type, there are three segments in the liquid silicone rubber market food, medical, and industrial. The medical sector held the biggest market share. Medical equipment and devices are made with liquid silicone rubber of the highest quality. Non-allergenic liquid silicone rubber of medical grade is available. Its hydrophobicity also plays a role in its resistance to fungi and bacteria growing on it. The healthcare industry's need for medical-grade liquid silicone rubber is fueled by these qualities.
Based on industrial vertical the markets with the fastest expected growth are healthcare and medical devices. The medical device sector is seeing an increase in demand for liquid silicone rubber because of its purity, physical and chemical resilience, flexibility, and sterilizing qualities. Because LSR offers qualities not possible with typical rubber materials, its application in the manufacturing of a wide range of disposable and reusable medical equipment and supplies has increased dramatically in the healthcare and medical device industry.
Based on geography the market is growing significantly in the Asia Pacific area. The liquid silicone rubber (LSR) market is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the Asia-Pacific area. Because China and India are among the region's biggest consumers, there is a noticeable increase in demand for liquid silicone rubbers. The region's need for the healthcare and medical device industries has been fueled by a growing population, an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, and notable technical advancements. These factors have also contributed to the growth of the liquid silicone rubber market. China has one of the biggest pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The nation produces active pharmaceutical ingredients, therapeutic drugs, generics, and traditional Chinese medicine.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the liquid silicone rubber market that have been covered are The Dow Chemical Company, KCC Corporation, Elkem Silicones (China National Bluestar Group), Wacker Chemie AG, Avantor, Stockwell Elastomerics Inc., Reiss Manufacturing Inc., SIMTEC Silicone Parts LLC, Chemical Brothers, Tuff Bond Industrial Adhesives Pvt. Ltd.
The market analytics report segments the liquid silicone rubber market on the following basis:
• BY GRADE TYPE
o Food
o Medical
o Industrial
• BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL
o Consumer electronics
o Automotive
o Healthcare
o Others
• BY GEOGRAPHY
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• The Dow Chemical Company
• KCC Corporation
• Elkem Silicones (China National Bluestar Group)
• Wacker Chemie AG
• Avantor
• Stockwell Elastomerics Inc.
• Reiss Manufacturing Inc.
• SIMTEC Silicone Parts LLC
• Chemical Brothers
• Tuff Bond Industrial Adhesives Pvt. Ltd.
Explore More Reports:
• Conductive Silicone Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/conductive-silicone-market
• Silicone Surfactants Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/silicone-surfactants-market
• Silicone Grease Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/silicone-grease-market
Ankit Mishra
Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP
+1 850-250-1698
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn