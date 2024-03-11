Data Discovery Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Data Discovery Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Data Discovery Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the data discovery market size is predicted to reach $31.53 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.0%.

The growth in the data discovery market is due to the increasing need for structured and unstructured data. North America region is expected to hold the largest data discovery market share. Major players in the data discovery market include Amazon.com lnc., Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Thales Group S.A..

Data Discovery Market Segments

• By Component: Software, Service

• By Deployment Model: Cloud-Based, On Premises

• By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small Enterprises

• By Industry Verticals: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Telecommunications and IT, Retail and E-Commerce, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Other Industry Verticals

• By Geography: The global data discovery market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data discovery refers to the process of acquiring and analyzing data from many sources in order to detect trends and patterns in the data by taking a series of actions that businesses may use as a framework to comprehend their data, which is frequently associated with business intelligence (BI) and assists in informing business decisions by bringing together disparate data sources to be examined.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Data Discovery Market Characteristics

3. Data Discovery Market Trends And Strategies

4. Data Discovery Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Data Discovery Market Size And Growth

……

27. Data Discovery Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Data Discovery Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

