Expert Marketing Advisors Introduces “Quickfire Marketing” Podcast to Empower B2B Clients
We are excited to discuss trends like Generative AI and share actionable insights on the Quickfire Marketing Podcast as businesses seek exponential growth through their marketing investments.”REDWOOD CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expert Marketing Advisors, the essential marketing alliance helping high-growth tech companies succeed, has launched a new podcast for B2B professionals. The podcast focuses on engagement and growth by providing valuable insights and strategies for success in the digital marketing landscape.
— Courtney Kehl, Founder and Principal of Expert Marketing Advisors
The Quickfire Marketing Podcast tackles the real-life challenges faced by B2B marketing and sales teams with practical solutions. This show serves as an extension of Expert Marketing Advisors’ dedication to helping high-growth startups, emerging brands, and global enterprises connect with a national audience in a personal, efficient, and highly effective manner.
The Quickfire Marketing Podcast welcomes guests across the B2B landscape to share practices on adapting to change, sustaining innovation, and better serving customers in complex, dynamic B2B selling environments.
“Marketers are a critical piece to accelerate growth. With Generative AI promising creative possibilities and productivity, now is the time for marketers to advance their skill and knowledge to drive results in an ever-evolving digital landscape,” said Courtney Kehl, Founder and Principal of Expert Marketing Advisors. "We are excited to discuss these trends and share actionable insights on the Quickfire Marketing Podcast as businesses seek exponential growth through their marketing investments.”
The podcast's first three episodes feature conversations with Expert Marketing Advisors’ Head of Sales and Operations, E.T Mac, Head of Strategy, Stephen Banbury, and the firm’s Marketing Lead, Michelle Clark.
About Expert Marketing Advisors
Expert Marketing Advisors is a high tech, B2B marketing firm dedicated to providing key support for clients across marketing disciplines from SEO/SEM, Demand Generation, Marketing Operations and Program Delivery. With over 20 years of experience, our highly seasoned experts bring your marketing to the next level at a pace that your competition won’t be able to match. Working alongside your company, we help you accomplish your goals when you don't have the resources or time. Global agency brands such as SalesLoft, HubSpot, and ZoomInfo have trusted Expert Marketing Advisors to be a preferred partner. Follow Expert Marketing Advisors on LinkedIn, Twitter and read our Blog.
