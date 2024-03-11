Numetrica City Launches "Chronicles of Captain Number Cruncher" Series to Empower Small Businesses
The local accounting firm reveals first book in series to inspire entrepreneurs on their financial journey
These stories encapsulate our mission to empower entrepreneurs with the knowledge and tools they need to thrive.”OTTAWA, CANADA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Numetrica City, the accounting firm known for its innovative approach to financial services, is thrilled to announce the publication of "Chronicles of Captain Number Cruncher," a pioneering book series designed to inspire and guide small business owners.
— Moe Tabesh, CPA, CGA, B.Comm, and Chief Number Cruncher at Numetrica
Authored by Moe Tabesh, CPA, CGA, B.Comm, and Chief Number Cruncher at Numetrica, the series unveils the adventures of Captain Number Cruncher, a superhero dedicated to solving small business dilemmas.
The series kicks off with its first captivating story, "F.. Dividends," offering a unique blend of entertainment and practical financial advice. Through the journey of John, a small business owner facing the challenge of managing dividends and cash flow, readers will discover actionable strategies for maintaining financial health and sustainability.
"With 'Chronicles of Captain Number Cruncher,' we aim to transform the way small business owners perceive and tackle financial challenges,” said Tabesh. “These stories encapsulate our mission to empower entrepreneurs with the knowledge and tools they need to thrive. Captain Number Cruncher is not just a character; he is a symbol of resilience, intelligence, and the entrepreneurial spirit.”
The book is now available for purchase at major online retailers, including Barnes & Noble and Amazon, allowing easy access for entrepreneurs worldwide.
Furthering its commitment to small business success, Numetrica also offers a range of personalized business coaching services. Entrepreneurs seeking to navigate the complex landscape of business ownership are encouraged to explore these services at Numetrica's Business Coaching for tailored guidance and strategies.
For additional information, please visit https://www.numetricacity.ca/business-coach-ottawa.html.
About Numetrica
Numetrica, founded by Moe Tabesh, CPA, CGA, B.Comm, is an Ottawa-based accounting services firm with a compelling origin story rooted in resilience and determination. Moe's journey from a taxi driver supporting himself through university to becoming a successful entrepreneur shapes Numetrica's ethos of contributing meaningfully to society. Inspired by superhero narratives, Numetrica transforms traditional accountant stereotypes, fostering a community of small business superheroes. Offering a comprehensive suite of services, including accounting, bookkeeping, corporate taxes, and more, Numetrica stands out with its personalized approach, cutting-edge technology, and commitment to long-term client relationships. Beyond accounting, Moe Tabesh advocates for small businesses, initiating a petition urging government representatives to consider loan forgiveness for those facing ongoing challenges due to the pandemic. Learn more at https://www.numetricacity.ca.
