Small Business Wins Largest Body Armor Contract in Country
Black Box Safety, Inc., a small business, was granted a landmark, $35 million dollar, sole-source body armor contract with the State of California.
We're honored to have been awarded this pivotal $35 million dollar contract. This award reflects the State's trust in our ability to provide top-tier body armor to our Nations first-responders.”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Box Safety, Inc., a premier provider of cutting-edge defense solutions has been granted a landmark, sole-source body armor contract with the State of California. This San Diego based business, founded on the principle of workplace safety and health, was recognized by Inc. Magazine as the 108th fastest growing company in America in 2023. This 5-year contract furthers the Company's original mission of service to the brave men and women who serve the United States of America.
— Jackson J Dalton
Black Box Safety is the first Small Business or Disabled Veteran Owned Business to hold this contract, and are eager to work with those protecting the local community. The Company’s background and San Diego presence has fostered a unique partnership with the California State Government. In performance of the contract, the Company will supply Point Blank Enterprises' advanced ballistic protection gear, a leading choice for body armor systems, to enhance the safety for all California State agencies. This contract also enables local California Law Enforcement Agencies to simultaneously leverage state price negotiating power and bypass cumbersome bidding processes by purchasing directly off of the California state contract.
A couple of years ago, while searching for a premier provider of body armor, Griffin Forsyth, Vice President of Black Box Safety, knew he had found a winner following his first meeting with Point Blank Enterprises, Inc. “They’re a global leader in what our business is about. Protecting lives by producing an efficient product meant to keep hard working individuals safe in their work environment. We knew we had an opportunity we didn’t want to lose,” said Forsyth.
Black Box Safety has a distinguished history in contract management and creating streamlined processes for end-users and procurement officials. Driven by a shared sense of duty and purpose, the Company is prepared to support and provide technical assistance with in-person custom-fitting of ballistic armor and in-person product training, allowing the end-user to maximize the value of these products.
Jackson Dalton, President of Black Box Safety, Inc. expressed gratitude, stating, “We are honored and privileged to have been chosen as the trusted supplier for this pivotal contract. This achievement reflects the State of California's trust in our dedication to supplying top-tier body armor solutions. We take this responsibility seriously, and remain dedicated in providing paramount protection for our heroes.”
Black Box Safety, a leading value-added reseller, partners with end-users to develop innovative product-driven solutions addressing the evolving challenges encountered by law enforcement agencies. The Company reinforces its positioning as a holistic provider of life saving products for the Armed Forces and Law Enforcement professionals with their partnership with Point Blank Enterprises. Point Blank’s advanced ballistic protection-wear solutions are renowned for their innovative design, formidable protective capabilities, and rigorous testing standards. This partnership with the State of California demonstrates a strong commitment in delivering exceptional products that surpass the demanding requirements of modern-day security challenges. Black Box Safety, Inc. eagerly anticipates working closely with state agencies over the next 5 years, and ensuring that the nation's defenders have access to the pinnacle of protection.
For media inquiries and more information about Black Box Safety’s contract with the State of California, please contact:
Jackson Dalton
President
Black Box Safety, Inc.
Armor@blackboxsafety.com
(619) 499-7943
About Black Box Safety, Inc.
Black Box Safety, Inc. is a leading provider of advanced defense solutions, dedicated to delivering high-quality equipment to support the needs of military and law enforcement agencies. With a proven track record of innovation, Black Box Safety is committed to protecting those who protect us.
Jackson J Dalton
Black Box Safety, Inc.
+1 619-499-7943
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
Black Box Safety Frontlines Video