Black Box Safety Secures Spot on $25m/year Nationwide Sourcewell Contract for Body Armor

Black Box Safety Secures $25M Sourcewell Multiple Award Contract to Provide Cost-Effective Body Armor Solutions to Public Safety Agencies

This contract delivers affordable, high-quality gear to support officer safety nationwide.” — Jackson Dalton

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Black Box Safety Secures $25 Million Dollar Multiple Award Sourcewell Contract to Provide Cost-Effective Body Armor to Public Safety AgenciesBlack Box Safety, Inc., a San Diego-based, disabled veteran-owned distributor of tactical and safety equipment, has been awarded a four-year contract (091924-BBS) for Body Armor with Related Accessories, Equipment, and Services. Following a competitive Request for Proposal process, Sourcewell selected Black Box Safety as one of seven vendors for its nationwide cooperative agreement for body armor. The Sourcewell contract is valued at $25 million in annual spend, underscoring the growing demand for reliable protective gear across the country.Sourcewell, a government agency, simplifies the procurement process for state, local, and non-profit entities, enabling them to access cost-effective solutions. Through its rigorous vetting process, Sourcewell ensures that agencies can leverage the pricing power of a national cooperative, streamlining purchasing while securing the best pricing without additional bidding.Black Box Safety has partnered with Point Blank Enterprises to offer state, local, and non-profit agencies exclusive discounts on body armor and related tactical gear accessories across their product portfolio."This contract underscores our commitment to equipping public safety professionals with reliable and high-quality protective gear," said Jackson Dalton, President of Black Box Safety. "By offering competitive pricing and an efficient procurement process, we aim to support agencies in maintaining officer safety without financial or administrative burdens."How to Access the Contract:Public safety agencies that are Sourcewell members—or those considering enrollment—can immediately take advantage of this contract’s benefits. Black Box Safety’s team is ready to assist agencies in identifying the best protective solutions for their needs.• Explore the Sourcewell Contract: [ Black Box Safety Sourcewell Body Armor • Request a Quote:o Griffin Forsyth, Vice President – griffin@blackboxsafety.com | (757) 813-6500o Parker Marshall, Chief Revenue Officer – parker@blackboxsafety.com | (757) 472-1616About Black Box Safety, Inc.Black Box Safety, Inc. is a leading provider of advanced body armor and tactical solutions, dedicated to supporting law enforcement and public safety personnel. The company is certified as a Small Business Enterprise (SBE), Veteran-Owned Small Business (VOSB), Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), and Disability-Owned Business Enterprise (DOBE).For more information, visit www.blackboxsafety.com or connect with us on social media [see links provided below].Media Contact:Jackson Dalton, President📞 (619) 499-7943

