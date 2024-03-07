21st circuit commission announces nominees for Hearne associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County





7 March 2024





ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission announced the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Governor Michael L. Parson to fill the associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County created by the appointment of Judge Matthew Hearne as circuit judge. Those nominated by the commission are:





Chastidy Dillon-Amelung – Dillon-Amelung graduated from Stephens College and obtained her law degree from the University of Missouri- Columbia School of Law. She is a traffic commissioner in the St. Louis County.

Justin Ruth – Ruth graduated from the University of Virginia and obtained his law degree from Washington University School of Law. He is engaged in private practice at Riezman Berger PC.

Thomas D. Smith – Smith graduated from the University of Missouri and obtained his law degree from Washington University School of Law. He is an assistant prosecuting attorney in St. Louis County.





The commission received 16 applications and interviewed all applicants during one day of public interviews on March 7, 2024. The commission believes these candidates, chosen from a field of extremely qualified individuals, possess those qualities essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice. The commission is confident each of these individuals is capable of serving well and honorably if selected by the governor. Pursuant to Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10.29, the commission reports the final votes received by each nominee were: Dillon-Amelung received five votes, Ruth received five votes and Smith received five votes.





The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Judge Thomas C. Clark II, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and commission chair; Al Koller III; Matt Reh, secretary of the commission; Michelle Spirn; and Kelly Wittenbrink.









