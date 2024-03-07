A Lesson in Resiliency - Meet Evelyn, the 2023 Race4Chase Sportsmanship Award recipient from Westport Weston Family YMCA

Race 4 Chase at the Westport Weston Family YMCA Race 4 Chase at the Westport Weston Family YMCA Race 4 Chase at the Westport Weston Family YMCA Race 4 Chase at the Westport Weston Family YMCA 4.

What does resiliency look like as an 8-year-old? At the Westport Weston Family YMCA, it looks like Evelyn Sullivan.