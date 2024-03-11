“ASSIGNMENT: Earth” wins the Reader Views Grand Prize Silver Award in Fiction
This contemporary science fiction novel by Lynne Armstrong-Jones earns one of the top prizes in the Annual Reader Views Literary Awards program.LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reader Views announces Assignment Earth by Lynne Armstrong-Jones as one of the overall grand prize winners in fiction. Armstrong-Jones’s novel takes home the silver award, an award honored with a cash prize and special marketing promotions.
"ASSIGNMENT: Earth" by Lynne Armstrong-Jones is a contemporary sci-fi novel that explores the life of Jared Collins, a depressed and unemployed man who discovers his unique powers after connecting with Andrea Perk, an alien on a mission to save Earth from an invasive alien race. Their relationship unveils Jared's potential to aid in the cosmic battle, with themes of personal transformation, empowerment, and interstellar romance. Armstrong-Jones's narrative skillfully blends societal issues with fantastical elements, creating a compelling story of love, struggle, and resilience, all against the backdrop of alien intrigue.
Paige Lovitt with Reader Views said of the story, “In ASSIGNMENT: Earth, Armstrong-Jones stepped into a more modern time where our current troubles are issues for the people in this story, as well as aliens, their technology, and special energetic powers. "Her creative imagination was well-utilized, seamlessly weaving an invisible alien attack on earth into events that appear to be happening in our mundane reality."
Self-Publishing review notes, "Armstrong-Jones' novel works most of all because the premise seems almost plausible ...a layered and entertaining work of social science fiction."
The Praries Book Review calls ASSIGNMENT: Earth "A must-read.
Armstrong-Jones says of the experience, “The original version of this story was written several years ago, inspired by Heinlein’s ‘Stranger in a Strange land’, and ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’ by Walter Tevis. It is my hope that readers might enjoy sharing Jared’s sense of wonder as the story develops. I am truly thrilled and humbled by this recognition.”
ASSIGNMENT: Earth (ISBN: 978-1637840740, Hawes & Jenkins Publishing (2023) is available at online bookstores everywhere.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Lynne Armstrong-Jones is the author of the well-received fantasy novel On the Trail of the Ruthless Warlock. She wrote the sequels in response to comments from readers wanting to know what happened next to the characters they enjoyed in the first book. She lives in London, Ontario, Canada, with one husband and three cats. Learn more and connect with Lynne Armstrong-Jones at http://www.lynnearmstrongjones.com/
The Reader Views Literary Awards program helps level the playing field for self-published authors, allowing readers to recognize the most creative and exciting new books in the industry. The program is recognized industry-wide as one of the most respected literary awards programs for independent authors. Top honors include cash prizes totaling $2,500. Learn more at http://www.readerviews.com/.
Sheri Hoyte
Reader Views
admin@readerviews.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram