Pavement Restoration to Begin in the Box Elder and Rapid City Area

For Immediate Release: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Contact: Bryan Parks, Project Manager, 605-394-1640



RAPID CITY, S.D. – On Monday, March 11, 2024, the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will begin pavement restoration work at the Liberty Boulevard and Reagan Avenue intersection in Box Elder. Operations will then move to U.S. Highway 16B from East Mall Drive to Wellington Drive and to S.D. Highway 79 from East Minnesota Street to Old Folsom Road. The remaining work on Liberty Boulevard will be completed when the other locations are completed.

Motorists should be aware that single lane closures will occur intermittently throughout the project as pavement restoration proceeds.

The prime contractor on the $2.5 million project is Complete Concrete, Inc. of Rapid City, SD. The project is scheduled for completion by Friday, Oct. 11, 2024.

