His Highness Dr. Prince Mario-Max zu Schaumburg-Lippe wins Maestro of Ceremonies Award

Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe receives Maestro of Ceremonies Award 2024 by NYFW Prashant Goyal International Heritage Fashion Week Their Highness Prince Waldemar, Dr. Princess Antonia and Dr. Prince Mario-Max zu Schaumburg-Lippe with The Honorable AJ Catsimatidis

Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe awarded by producer of International Heritage Fashion Week of New York Fashion Week as Outstanding Emcee.

Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe is such a professional, distinguished and wonderful emcee, therefore we decided to Award him with the Maestro of Ceremonies Award 2024” — Prashant Goyal

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- H.H. Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe, the German Royal and Prince has been awarded for his work during NYFW 2024. Prashant Goyal announced the award for the prince: "Prince Mario-Max was such an outstanding emcee! We are honored to award him our Maestro of Ceremonies Award".

The Maestro of Ceremonies Award is presented by the Founder and Producer of International Heritage Fashion to recognize excellence in the fashion entertainment industry as emcee.

Prince Mario-Max zu Schaumburg-Lippe has been hosting the Fashion Spectaculars of Prashant Goyal at Rockefeller Center, on fifth avenue and in the glorious ballroom of the wall street district in downtown New York City.

His Highness Waldemar Prinz zu Schaumburg-Lippe, the father of Prince Mario-Max, and Her Highness Dr. Princess Antonia Prinzessin zu Schaumburg-Lippe are known as fashion industry icons, having supported the fashion industry for decades.

"Prince Waldemar Schaumburg-Lippe's mother, who is Prince Mario-Max Grandmother, named Princess Feodora of Denmark was a wonderful designer working on her own dresses and style which was remarkable. She was a style icon of her era!", Robert W. Cabell, the spokesperson for Prince Mario-Max adds, and: "The tradition of class and style, shows now in Prince Mario-Max and he is so honored to have received this recognition within the legacy of their Royal ancestry!".

Prince Waldemar was born in 1940 and carries his regal name and title as Prinz zu Schaumburg-Lippe since then. He was born in Glienicke Castle in Berlin, Germany. His family consists of his wife Dr. Princess Antonia Prinzessin zu Schaumburg-Lippe and his son H.H. Dr. Prince Mario-Max Prinz zu Schaumburg-Lippe.