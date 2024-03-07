G&F to Hold 2024 Hunt Season-setting Meetings

Jackson -

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department welcomes the public to upcoming public meetings to discuss the current status of wildlife populations and proposed fall 2024 hunting seasons in the Jackson and Pinedale regions. Season-setting meetings are held each spring to present proposed license allocations, season lengths and other proposals for the coming fall to hunters and the general public.

Pinedale Region season-setting meeting:

Tuesday, March 19 – 2024 season-setting meeting, Pinedale Game and Fish office from 6 to 8 p.m.

Jackson Region season-setting meetings:

Wednesday, March 20 – 2024 season-setting open house, Thayne Community Center from 5 to 8 p.m.

Thursday, March 21 – 2024 season-setting open house, Jackson Game and Fish office from 5 to 8 p.m.

The following regulations are open for comment:

Chapter 2, General Hunting Regulation

Chapter 5, Antelope Hunting Seasons

Chapter 6, Deer Hunting Seasons

Chapter 7, Elk Hunting Seasons

Chapter 8, Moose Hunting Seasons

Chapter 9, Bighorn Sheep and Mountain Goat Hunting Seasons

Chapter 11, Upland Game Bird and Small Game Hunting Seasons

Chapter 14, Migratory Game Bird Hunting Seasons and Light Goose Conservation Order

Chapter 15, Wild Bison Recreational Hunting Season

Chapter 20, Fall and Spring Wild Turkey Hunting Seasons

Chapter 44, Regulation for Issuance of Licenses, Permits, Stamps, Tags, Preference Points and Competitive Raffle Chances

Comments on proposed changes can be made by submitting comment forms at any of the above meetings. Written comments can also be submitted online or mailed to:

Wyoming Game and Fish Department

Attn: Regulations

3030 Energy Lane

Casper, WY 82604

Comment forms and proposed regulations can be found on the Game and Fish website. Written comments will be accepted through 5:00 p.m. on March 29, 2024. Comments will be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to their April 2024 meeting in Riverton.

If you are interested in season-setting meetings outside of the Jackson or Pinedale regions, a list of all public meetings to be held across the state can be found on the Game and Fish website. If you are unable to attend a meeting, presentation recordings will be posted to YouTube on March 20.

Whether you plan to attend a meeting or not, we would like to know your thoughts on season-setting meetings. Understanding your perspective about these meetings will help us improve this process for the future. This survey should take less than two minutes of your time.

The Game and Fish Department supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations by contacting the nearest Game and Fish office.

- WGFD -