2024 Legislative Session Review: Military & Veteran Edition

After an intense six weeks and the consideration of 591 bills, the 2024 legislative session has concluded. We sincerely thank you for accompanying us through this legislative journey, and we eagerly anticipate next year's session. Here’s a recap of the key military and veteran-related bills that were passed, impacting our community positively.

GENERAL LEGISLATION

SB 108 – Veteran Access to State Parks - Sponsored by Senator Karen Kwan and Representative Matthew Gwynn This bill initiates a one-year pilot program granting limited free access to state parks for veterans holding an Interagency Military-Lifetime Pass and residing in the state.

HB 44S1 – Social Work License Compact - Sponsored by Representative Sandra Hollins and Senator Todd Weiler Enacts a compact for social work licensure, facilitating the professional mobility of social workers

HB 210S2 – Disabled Veterans Parking Amendments - Sponsored by Representative Ashlee Matthews and Senator Wayne Harper Enables eligible individuals with disabilities to obtain permanent disability special group license plates or removable windshield placards.

HCR 503 – Nursing Care Facility Amendments - Sponsored by Representative Jefferson Burton and Senator Michael McKell Modifies Medicaid rules affecting nursing care facilities, particularly for state-owned veterans nursing homes.

HCR 12 – Employer Disclosure for Veterans - Sponsored by Representative Gay Lynn Bennion and Senator Todd Weiler Encourages employers to display a poster outlining benefits and services available to military personnel, veterans, and their families.

RECOGNITION

MILITARY

HB 245 – Utah National Guard Amendments - Sponsored by Representative Jefferson Burton and Senator Heidi Balderree Affirms employment preference for service members and their spouses, and provides USERRA protections at the state level.

HB 117S1 – Wind Energy Siting Amendments -Sponsored by Representative Jefferson Burton and Senator Ann Millner Mandates preconstruction design submissions for wind energy facilities to aviation and defense authorities.

EDUCATION

FUNDING HIGHLIGHTS