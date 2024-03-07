Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,176 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,501 in the last 365 days.

Water Summary Update: Extremely dry February extends record drought conditions streak

DES MOINES -- February set multiple records for warm, dry conditions and minimal precipitation, according to the latest Water Summary Update. 

February 2024 ranks among the top two warmest, top three driest and top five least snowy months on record. Overall winter temperatures also rank among the top five warmest recorded, with February showing a statewide average temperature more than 12 degrees above normal. 

February’s preliminary statewide average precipitation was 0.21 inches, 0.96 inches below normal. At the end of February, Iowa’s Drought Plan showed mostly stable conditions for the state, with areas of northeast and southern Iowa carrying a drought watch designation.

Over the past year, precipitation in Iowa has been more than 8.5 inches below normal, and the state has now seen 200 consecutive weeks of dry or drought conditions. 

“A very dry February has wiped out much of the benefit received from the wet January. The encouraging trend that started the winter has not continued,” said Tim Hall, the DNR’s Hydrology Resources Coordinator. “March through June are critical months for water resources in Iowa, and normal to above normal rainfall is critical this year especially.”

The state typically sees increased precipitation, whether rain or snow, during the late winter and spring months. Another dry year following the last three years of drought would be particularly challenging for Iowans.   

For a thorough review of Iowa’s water resource trends, visit:

 www.iowadnr.gov/watersummaryupdate

The report is prepared by technical staff from Iowa DNR, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, IIHR—Hydroscience and Engineering, and the U.S. Geological Survey, in collaboration with Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management Department.

You just read:

Water Summary Update: Extremely dry February extends record drought conditions streak

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more