Air quality permits under review, published 3/7/2024

DES MOINES – The DNR Air Quality Bureau has the following draft permits up for review. The permits help protect Iowans’ health and the air where we live. DNR’s permitting staff review the applications to ensure facilities comply with state and federal air quality standards. The public has the right and is encouraged to comment on draft permits. DNR considers public comments before finalizing the permits. Submit comments in writing to the assigned permit writer before 4:30 p.m. on the last day of the comment period.

Title V Operating Permits

Title V Operating permits are reviewed and re-issued every five years. Facilities with a Title V permit have the potential to emit large amounts of air pollutants compared to other facilities. The five-year reviews are a federal requirement and ensure adequate monitoring is included in the permit. The DNR plans to issue Title V Operating Permits for the following facilities. Find permit details at www.iowadnr.gov/titlev-draft or through the Iowa EASY Air Public Inquiry Portal and then click on the Public Notice tab.

Cerro Gordo County

CURRIES Division of AADG, Inc. - 12th Street NW Facility located at 1500 12th Street NW, Mason City

The application was submitted to operate their existing Metal Doors, Sash, Frames, Molding, and Trim Manufacturing facility. The public comment period ends April 6.

Fremont County

Green Plains Shenandoah, LLC located at 4124 Airport Road, Shenandoah

The application was submitted to operate their existing Industrial Organic Chemicals, NEC facility. The public comment period ends April 6.

Page County

MidAmerican Energy Co. - Shenandoah Power Station located at 900 West Ferguson, Shenandoah

The application was submitted to operate their existing Electric Services facility (SIC 4911). The public comment period ends April 6.

Woodbury County

Ag Processing Inc. - Sergeant Bluff, IA located at 2753 Port Neal Circle, Sergeant Bluff

The application was submitted to operate their existing Soybean Oil Mills facility. The public comment period ends April 6.

Construction Permits

DNR engineers review and issue construction permits to facilities before they build new or modify existing sources of air pollution. The public may review the following air quality construction permits available online at https://idnraqrr.iowadnr.gov/ ConPermitSearch or through the EASY Air Public Inquiry Portal and then click the Public Notice tab.

Buena Vista CountyPlatinum Crush, LLC, 5956 70th Ave. Alta.Project No. 23-408, Modification of existing PSD permits by modifying operating limits and revising day bin controls and BACT. The public comment period ends April 15.