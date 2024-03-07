Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,193 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,510 in the last 365 days.

confirm 7980d33035b44089f62b70c2d6ffcedd465ee39a

Mailing list removal confirmation notice for mailing list DPS.VSPMedia

We have received a request from 174.169.246.188 for the removal of
your email address,
"dps.vspsocialmedia.emailpublish24jan24@blogger.com" from the
dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov mailing list. To confirm that you want
to be removed from this mailing list, simply reply to this message,
keeping the Subject: header intact. Or visit this web page:

https://list.vermont.gov/mailman/confirm/dps.vspmedia/7980d33035b44089f62b70c2d6ffcedd465ee39a

Or include the following line -- and only the following line -- in a
message to dps.vspmedia-request@list.vermont.gov:

confirm 7980d33035b44089f62b70c2d6ffcedd465ee39a

Note that simply sending a `reply' to this message should work from
most mail readers, since that usually leaves the Subject: line in the
right form (additional "Re:" text in the Subject: is okay).

If you do not wish to be removed from this list, please simply
disregard this message. If you think you are being maliciously
removed from the list, or have any other questions, send them to
dps.vspmedia-owner@list.vermont.gov.

You just read:

confirm 7980d33035b44089f62b70c2d6ffcedd465ee39a

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more