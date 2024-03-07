Capacity Building Programs Critical in Closing Health Service Provision Gaps.

CIDRZ, in partnership with the Ministry of Health, has implemented several comprehensive training programs to optimise the quality of healthcare services provided by health workers.

This initiative has focused on bolstering capacities in areas such as HIV prevention and HIV testing services, facilitating appropriate referrals for treatment, including antiretroviral therapy for individuals testing positive, and delivering a range of prevention services, among others.

Mutinta Chiinda, a committed Community Program Officer at the Lusaka Provincial Health Office, Chawama Level 1 Hospital, is a shining example among numerous beneficiaries. Engaged in social network testing, she attests that these trainings have significantly enhanced her competencies in the prevention, management, care, and support for HIV/AIDS patients.

She has actively participated in over twelve training sessions, covering a diverse range of topics such as HIV testing, Safe and Ethical #IndexTesting, Adolescent and Peer Education, Social Network Testing, Patient-Centered Care, Psychosocial Counselling, Quality Improvement, Community-Based Delivery of HIV Treatment, and Linkages and Retention in HIV Care, among others.

“I am privileged to have attended all these trainings. They have greatly enriched my work. I now have a deeper understanding of my responsibilities and can effectively navigate complex issues within the realm of HIV,” she says.

Since joining the team in 2019, Mutinta has been a driving force behind numerous HIV community initiatives dedicated to enhancing healthcare access and support services within the community.

Mutinta’s responsibilities encompass a broad spectrum of tasks, from facilitating the linkage of HIV-positive individuals to essential treatment resources to ensuring their sustained engagement with clinical appointments and adherence to prescribed medication treatments.

She is one of the dedicated program officers who helped to reach 7,572 adolescents and young people from 72 health facilities within Lusaka Province in 2023, with 369 individuals testing positive through the Social Network Testing strategy.

The Lusaka Province Health Office (LPHO) spearheads this program with technical assistance from the Centre for Infectious Disease Research in Zambia (CIDRZ) through the PROUDZ Project.